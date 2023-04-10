Near 20pc increase in cruise vessel visits to Dublin and Cork will offer massive tourism boost

Ireland’s multi-million Euro cruise liner trade will exceed pre-pandemic levels this year as Dublin and Cork are set to enjoy a near 20pc increase in vessel visits.

Almost 100 vessels visited Irish ports last year after the easing of lockdown restrictions - but a total of over 120 liners are expected this season as the industry enjoys a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the expected number of vessel visits is still below record levels, with Dublin having handled almost 160 cruise ships five years ago, the increase is a major boost for both Irish ports and the tourism sector.

The cruise season officially opened when the Norwegian-registered MV Spitsbergen berthed in Dublin two weeks ago.

Dublin is expected to handle over 120 vessels this season while Cork has 113 booked, 15pc more than last year.

Cork welcomed its first liner of the season, MV Ambience, on Monday (April 10) when it docked in Cobh.

While worth €70m to the national economy, the cruise liner trader is worth €14m to the Cork tourism economy alone - with Ireland now becoming a destination of choice for many luxury cruises.

Port of Cork chief executive and Cruise Ireland Chairperson, Conor Mowlds, said it was thrilling to see the cruise trade getting back to strength.

“Last year, we were delighted to welcome over 115,000 passengers on 90 cruise ships to Cork following a two-year pause as a result of the pandemic," he said.

"We are now looking forward to what is expected to be a thriving year in the cruise liner industry, as bookings return to pre-pandemic levels, which will have a really positive impact on tourism and trade throughout the region.”

"The cruise sector plays an absolutely crucial role in the country’s tourism and hospitality industries."

Cruise Ireland is an ‘all-island’ body whose membership includes all of the sector’s key players, its primary focus being to market the island of Ireland as a premier cruise ship destination.

Over the past 20 years it has helped Dublin, Belfast and Cork emerge as amongst the fastest developing cruise liner stopovers in Europe.

Cobh and Harbour Chamber of Commerce President Johanna Murphy said the cruise trade was hugely important for the area.

"The atmosphere in the town when a ship is in is just electric - not only from the influx of passengers on board visiting Cobh, but from the many people who visit from all over the country to see these ships up close. It has been especially beneficial for Cobh tourism and trade.”

In 2012, Ireland hosted a total of 57 cruise liners with total passenger and crew numbers of 87,193.

However, that had soared to almost 160 cruise liners and almost 300,000 passengers by 2019.

Shipping industry officials warned in late 2021 that it could take two or three years for the global cruise liner industry to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

That estimate is now being revised given the stronger than expected recovery.

Worth an estimated €70m to the Irish economy, the pandemic came as a crippling blow to an industry which had been expanding rapidly over the past 15 years following decades of decline after its 1950s heyday.

So great was the recent expansion of the cruise liner sector in Ireland that Cobh, Ireland's busiest liner port, was examining the development of a second cruise liner berth at Lynch's Quay.

Dublin and Belfast had also massively benefited from major liner visits.

However, just a single liner visited Cork before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Cruise liner business is the single most lucrative element of the Irish tourism sector.

One study revealed cruise liner passengers spend an average of €81 each per visit - the highest spending element of the Irish tourism sector.

Further, while the cruise liner trade is hugely lucrative for Dublin and Cork ports, it has also involved a massive spin-off benefit for day trip destinations for passengers including the Guinness Hop Store, Jameson Distillery in Midleton, Blarney Castle and even Killarney.

In 2018 it was estimated that 27.2 million people will have taken cruise holidays on over 450 cruise ships worldwide.

Ireland has also benefited from a surge in interest in luxury Northern European cruise itineraries including Wild Atlantic tours, specialist whiskey tasting programmes and even tours linked to Ireland's Titanic, Lusitania and Spanish Armada connections.