National Women's Council marks first anniversary of Ashling Murphy's death

A vigil was held in Tralee, Co Kerry, in the wake of Ashling Murphy's death. Picture: Domnick Walsh

The National Women’s Council has said violence against women is an “epidemic”, and the Government must take immediate steps to address it.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of Ashling Murphy’s death, director Orla O’Connor said the charity will continue to campaign for an end to gender-based violence.

Ashling (23) died while jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in broad daylight on January 12 last year.

The teacher was a talented musician and had a love of Irish arts, culture and heritage.

Ms O’Connor said the root cause of this “epidemic” must be tackled by educating children about misogyny.

“The whole country mourned the death of Ashling Murphy, and since then 11 more women have lost their lives to male violence against women in the republic,” she said.

“In Northern Ireland, Natalie McNally was the fourth woman to be killed in her own home last year.

“We must educate our children about the misogyny that underlies male violence against women.

“There is a gap left by our education system, and dangerous and harmful messages like Andrew Tate’s are filling it. The consequences of this for women’s safety are plain to see.”

The Government introduced a zero tolerance strategy on violence against women after Ms Murphy’s death.

Ms O’Connor said the focus must now be on implementation.

“For example, the country still does not have enough refuge beds for women fleeing domestic violence,” she said.

“The Government needs to complete the Domestic Homicide Review and there is an urgent need to collect better data to understand the prevalence of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) in the country.”

The charity expressed its “deepest condolences” to the families of the women who have lost their lives this year.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre also expressed its “heartfelt wishes and renewed condolences” to Ms Murphy's family and friends as they meet the first anniversary of her death.

Chief executive officer, Noeline Blackwell, reminded the public that supports “towards healing and justice” are available.

Ms Blackwell said violence against women is a “scourge” on society.

“Our hearts go out to the Murphy family and Ashling’s friends and loved ones on this sad anniversary,” she said.

“The outrage and disquiet reminds us all that violence against women and gender-based violence generally remain a critical problem in our society which can and must be substantially reduced.

“Today and every day, people in Ireland will suffer grievous harm as a result of abuse, and as we have seen in in the past year, some also suffering the ultimate abuse of another person ending their lives.

“We remind everyone who has been abused or assaulted that it is never, ever their fault and that those who carry out such abuse are wrong.”

Ms Blackwell noted the “welcome recognition” by government that “wide-ranging and sustained effort is needed right across government to reduce violence against women in its many forms”.

“Particularly through the publication of a new national strategy for zero tolerance of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence,” she said.

“We must have a place where those who are abused and violated can get solid protection, where those who carry out such abuse are stopped and where we build a society which understands and respects consensual sexual behaviour and does not tolerate any form of violence against women and girls.”

The free and confidential 24-hour National Rape Crisis Helpline is available at 1800778888.