National Women’s Council calls for referendum to remove ‘sexist language’ from Constitution

The National Women’s Council (NWC) has called for a referendum to remove “outdated and sexist language” from the Constitution.

As people across the country get ready to celebrate women and women’s on International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the NWC has said the Government should hold a referendum on Article 41.2, which refers to a woman’s ‘life within the home’.

The provision has been widely criticised for being based on outdated gender stereotypes.

The Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality previously recommended that Article 41.2 be deleted and replaced with non-gender-specific language and a provision that obliges the State to take reasonable measures to support care within the home and wider community.

Speaking in October last year, then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would like to see a referendum to remove the ‘women in the home’ clause from the Constitution this year.

The NWC, which is 50 years in existence this year, said a referendum is necessary to remove “outdated and sexist language” from the Constitution and replace it with a gender-neutral definition which “enshrines the value of care”.

NWC director Orla O’Connor said care is one of the issues the organisation has worked on since its inception in 1973.

“As a society, we must start properly valuing care. That means having decent pay and working conditions for carers and a social welfare system that ensures they have an adequate standard of living,” she said.

“It means supporting women and men to combine unpaid care with paid employment through better, paid family leave and accessible, affordable, quality childcare. And it means meeting the support needs of disabled people of all ages, of older people, and of people with illnesses.”

Alongside care, the organisation has named violence against women, the “lack of political representation, economic inequality, and lack of access to healthcare” as the key concerns for women this International Women’s Day.

The NWC will hold a series of events to mark the day and raise awareness of these concerns, as well as the solutions.

This includes the installation of a new mural to highlight violence against women at third level at The National College of Art and Design in Dublin, alongside the launch of a video exploring what changes young feminists want to see over the next 50 years.

“The gender pay gap has increased to 12.6pc, according to the latest figures, with the migrant gender pay gap at 30pc,” it said.

“94pc of people whose main occupation is looking after the home or family are women. Gardaí receive a call every 10 minutes about domestic abuse or violence.

“Regarding healthcare, disadvantaged women die younger. Twelve women a week are still travelling for abortion care and one in five experience mental health difficulties during pregnancy or post-birth.

“There are solutions to each of these barriers to women’s equality. The Government must prioritise them for real gender equality.”

The NWC said that in order to end violence against women, the Government “must resource and implement the Zero Tolerance Strategy, starting with providing enough refuge beds to meet the demand”.

“To arrive at equal representation, gender quotas must be extended to local elections and boards and be matched by family-friendly policies,” it said.

“Government must provide public affordable childcare and address the issues of lone parent poverty and pension inequality in order to end economic inequality for women. NWC also wants to see the expansion of access to abortion and free contraception alongside a referendum on care this year.”