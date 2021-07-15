National Maternity Hospital site compared to Lesotho, as Leo Varadkar says compulsory purchase would ‘not be straightforward’

Talks are imminent over the National Maternity Hospital and its ownership and governance, the Dáil has heard.

Previous negotiations faltered on the near €1bn development on the St Vincent’s hospital site at Elm Park in Dublin.

But they are to get back underway shortly if not today or tomorrow, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

He said the Government had not ruled out slapping a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on the land on for the new facilities.

But he warned Deputies that such a move would cause further delay and undoubtedly add to the multi-million euro cost.

“It’s not as straightforward as people might think,” he warned, adding: “Sometimes the perfect is the enemy of the very good.”

Mr Vardakr compared the site to landlocked Lesotho, which is surrounded by South Africa. It was “a piece of land surrounded more or less on all sides” by the existing Donnybrook facility.

He was answering Ivana Bacik, new Labour TD for Dublin Bay South, who said women’s rights had to be ensured in a 21st Century development. She spoke of the deep frustration caused by the “tortuous negotiations”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was determined the hospital should be built at St Vincent’s, and did not want to consider alternative locations as the right choice for co-location had already been made.

“There isn't a better alternative site that provides colocation with a hospital with the facilities and standards it has,” he said.

But Ms Bacik said the Government was in danger of “sleep-walking into the default position” of the land being owned by a religious order, as in so many other cases of public facilities in the past.

“It's simply not good enough for women's health care. I’m asking for clarity that the State will in fact own the land on which the new hospital is to be built”.

Mr Varadkar said it was not a guaranteed outcome, but new talks were imminent and it could yet come about that the land was gifted to the State. “We need to have an open mind as to what the best option is.”

In Britain, Germany and France “it is actually not that unusual for hospitals to be owned by a voluntary body by a charity by a private company,” he said.

The Government had “a cast-iron legal guarantee” already that all procedures that are legal in the State, including terminations of pregnancy, would take place on site, he added.