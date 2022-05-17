| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

National Maternity Hospital: Inside the Cabinet room as ministers approve controversial move

The Cabinet today signed off on the new hospital being developed on the St Vincent’s Hospital campus

The current National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
A model of the new National Maternity Hospital Expand

Close

The current National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street. Photo: Damien Eagers

The current National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street. Photo: Damien Eagers

A model of the new National Maternity Hospital

A model of the new National Maternity Hospital

/

The current National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street. Photo: Damien Eagers

Hugh O'Connell

IT was the middle of the night in California, but Catherine Martin, who is there on “a week-long tourism and audio-visual trade mission”, wasn’t going to miss the much-anticipated Cabinet meeting to sign off on controversial plans for a new National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

Last Friday, the Arts Minister revealed she would back the NMH’s controversial move from Holles Street to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus in south Dublin having been, until that point, the only remaining Cabinet minister not to back the deal.

Most Watched

Privacy