National Lotto promises ‘four millionaires in four weeks’ during August

The National Lottery has promised to make a new millionaire each week during August through its the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ competition.

The raffle events mean there will be one guaranteed winner of €1 million in each Friday EuroMillions draw on 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of August.

As with every EuroMillions draw, the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000. One of these ten winners will then have an additional €1 million added to their prize in the four draws over the month.

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any Friday EuroMillions draw between the 5th and 26th of August will be automatically entered into the raffle for that corresponding draw. A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “Usually, every EuroMillions draw in Ireland produces ten winners of the €5,000 raffle prize but over the next four Friday draws we have created something extra special. In addition to the normal raffle prize on each draw, four winners across all these four draws will win the special €1 million prize. This means that we are going to make at least four people brand new millionaires.

“Not only will the special promotion see the creation of four instant millionaires in Ireland over the four weeks, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of becoming Ireland’s second EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2022.”

Prize winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and check www.lottery.ie for details of their nearest An Post Prize Claim Centre where prizes up to €14,999 can be claimed.

It comes as the excitement over the three-month Lotto rollover at the end of 2021 generated about €180m in revenue for the National Lottery last year, figures revealed last month.

The record-breaking jackpot of more than €19m created a surge in sales from September to December as week after week the top prize went unclaimed.

Increased interest due to the size of the prize on offer for such a long time helped push total lottery sales beyond the €1bn mark for the first time.

In its annual review, the National Lottery said it achieved sales of €1.05bn last year, up from €918m in 2020.

Of that, €304m was distributed to what it calls “good causes”, while €586m was paid out in prizes for Lotto and other games including scratch cards.

Six lotto players have won the Irish jackpot so far this year.