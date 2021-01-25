National Lottery to end gambling by credit card

The National Lottery says it wants to 'improve responsible play'

The National Lottery is to end gambling by credit card on its Lotto draws and games.

From February 4, members of the public will no longer be able to link a credit card or commercial card to a new account.

Card-linkage has enabled users in recent times to programme their favourite numbers to be automatically selected for each draw, with an accompanying charge against the card.

Customers who already have cards linked to their account will be unaffected for the moment, but will have to change their funding basis “soon”.

The National Lottery says in a new message to account holders: “We’re always looking at ways to promote and improve responsible play.

“It’s something we take very seriously, which is why we have taken the decision to phase out the use of credit cards and commercial cards as a means of payment for playing online.”

The National Lottery is now owned by a consortium which benefits the Ontario teachers’ pension fund in Canada.

The new move will prevent users from running up credit card debts in pursuit of a desperate dream.

“We will get to a stage where only personal debit and pre-paid debit cards will be accepted, in line with best practice,” the company says.

The ban on new credit cards within the next fortnight will be followed by a second phase, in which customers will no longer be able to top up their account – or lottery wallet – using any credit card or commercial card.

In its email, card customers are told: “Don’t worry, we’ll let you know closer to the time the change is about to take place.”

It reassures those whose account is linked to a debit card that there is no need to take any action. But those whose wallet is linked to a credit card are encouraged to “switch to a debit card soon to avoid any disruption later on”.

Bosses tell their customers in a sign-off message: “Please continue to play responsibly, play for fun.”

The move follows a ban on credit card use for lotto gambling earlier this month in the UK by the Gambling Commission,.

It means the National Lottery here is following efforts by the British government to tackle problem-gambling while protecting vulnerable customers.

“Credit card gambling can lead to significant financial harm,” said Neil McArthur, the commission’s chief executive.

“The ban that we have announced today should minimise the risks of harm to consumers from gambling with money they do not have.”

He claimed research would indicate that nearly a quarter – 22pc – of online lottery customers who use credit cards are problem gamblers, meaning they suffer harmful consequences from their outlays, other than losing their stakes.

Concerns about credit card use by gamblers across the board – such as on horse racing and football – have been raised in Ireland in recent years, and was debated in the course of the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Bill 2019, although the practice of ‘bet now, pay later’ has not been outlawed.

