National Lottery confirms shop where €2.3m winning ticket was sold

The National Lottery has officially confirmed that Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth an astonishing €2,310,972 was sold at a south Dublin shop.

The XL store on The Rise, in Mount Merrion is the lucky location where one player bought a life-changing ticket.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were: 1, 11, 14, 19, 27, 39, and the bonus was 44.

The National Lottery also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder who has become the 31st National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

Officials from the National Lottery will visit the store in Mount Merrion on Friday morning at 11am to officially announce it as the winning Lotto jackpot location.

The holder of the golden ticket is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe while they contact the National Lottery prize claims teams.

In total, Wednesday night’s Lotto numbers handed out prizes to over 61,000 players, including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus Prize of €36,177 – the winning ticket was sold in a Centra Foodstore in Co Cork.

This comes on the back of the recent Lotto win of nearly €9m last week in Co Meath, the recipient of which has also not yet come forward.

That winning ticket was sold in a Londis in Duleek, Co Meath.

Nearly 30 cent in every euro on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total, more than €6 Billion has been raised since the Lotto was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local causes in communities across Ireland.