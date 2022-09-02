National Indoor Arena opens door to assist refugee accommodation crisis

The National Indoor Arena in Dublin will be used to assist with the ongoing refugee accommodation crisis.

In response to a request from Government, Sport Ireland said the facility is being made available for a period of up to six weeks as part of the emergency response initiative.

The organisation acknowledged this will have a temporary impact on the regular users of the arena, but said “it is grateful for the support shown by the wider sporting community in making all refugees feel welcome to Ireland”.

Chief Executive Dr Una May said: “Sport Ireland is pleased to be in a position to respond positively to the Government’s request to make the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre available to support the ongoing refugee accommodation challenges.

"This emergency initiative will be for a period of up to six weeks, allowing the relevant authorities to provide more permanent accommodation for the refugees. Following this, the arena will be available for the beginning of the indoor athletics season.

“Sport has been a welcome lifeline for many refugees arriving into Ireland in recent months and the wider sport sector is to be commended in that regard. Sport Ireland Facilities will be offering the use of the facilities on the Sport Ireland Campus for use by the refugees for the duration of their stay.

“Sport Ireland would like to place on record its gratitude to customers of the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre for their patience and understanding on this matter.”

The state-owned indoor arena is managed and operated by the subsidiary company Sport Ireland Facilities DAC and is equipped with permanent shower and recreational facilities.

Sport Ireland has confirmed that all impacted customers have been contacted.