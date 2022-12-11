Fallow deer rest on the snow and ice covered grass in Dublin's Phoenix park last week. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

It’s set to plummet to -5C in many parts of the country later today, with Met Éireann issuing a Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice.

Nationwide Status Yellow warnings for low temperatures, ice and freezing fog are in place until 12pm, with forecaster saying: “A sharp frost and further icy stretches will set in on Saturday night as temperatures dip to -5 degrees in places.

"Pockets of freezing fog are expected, causing potentially hazardous travel conditions.”

A Status Yellow snow warning for counties Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow is set to expire at midday today, with further wintry showers expected in parts this morning.

Met Éireann announced it’s cold weather advisory at the start of last week, but today is the first time, since then, that a Status Orange low temperature alert has been issued.

"A severe frost and further icy stretches will set in on Sunday night, accompanied by patches of freezing fog. Temperatures likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas,” Met Éireann said.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group is due meet at 10.30am this morning to assess the impact of the weather and to plan for the days ahead.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Mathew Martin, said members of the public to need be vigilant of potential icy stretches on footpaths and roads this morning.

"It will be very cold with yellow warnings for freezing fog, low temperatures and ice out for the country,” he said.

"We have a snow warning out for Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow. That will be localised but certainly we're expecting a few snow showers and in areas that are hit by the showers there could be a few centimetres [of snow]. Over the high ground in Wicklow there could be a little bit more. The main thing to watch is there could be icy stretches.”

"The cold spell is staying with us certainly up until Thursday or Friday. Tonight is going to be very, very cold. There's a Status Orange low temperature warning from tonight until Monday morning, with temperatures getting down to -5C widely on Sunday night. The temperatures then on Monday, remaining below 0C in many places," he added.

Met Éireann’s cold weather advisory is currently in place until Wednesday. The forecaster said it will remain cold due to an “Arctic airmass”, that will bring “sharp to severe frosts, and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths”, as well as “some showers of hail, sleet, and snow”, mainly across coastal counties.

The ongoing severe weather has disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers at Dublin Airport over the last three days.

On Friday, airlines, including Ryanair and Aer Lingus, worked throughout the day to de-ice planes, however, 143 flights were ultimately cancelled. Yesterday a further 50 flights were cancelled as a consequence of Friday’s disruption.

According to the daa website, seven flights, to and from, Dublin Airport have been cancelled today so far.

Cancelled departures today:

05:25 ET552 Toronto (YYZ) Ethiopian Airlines

06:40 EI152 London (LHR) Aer Lingus

10:50 BA845 London (LHR) British Airways

13:05 BA835 London (LHR) British Airways

Cancelled arrivals today:

09:50 BA830 London (LHR) British Airways

10:15 EI153 London (LHR) Aer Lingus

12:15 BA834 London (LHR) British Airways

In a statement issued this morning, a spokesperson for the daa said: “The first wave of departures Dublin Airport has taken off successfully without any delays. Airlines have advised they expect to operate a normal schedule today with a minimum of cancellations. All runways and taxiways are fully operational as they have been for the past two days.

"With the extremely cold weather due to continue into the middle of next week, intending passengers should continue to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travel."