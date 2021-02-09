National Children’s Hospital may be delayed until 2024 amid reports budget could exceed €2bn

The building works of the National Children's Hospital on the St James Hospital site in Dublin. (Tony Gavin)

THE new National Children’s Hospital may be delayed until deep into 2024, two years behind its original schedule, the Public Accounts Committee has been told.

The opening of the new facility on the St James’ site in Dublin was originally contractually set for August 2022.

A ‘thorough analysis’ of potential costs is meanwhile close to completion and a final determination could be arrived at by the end of this month or early March, the committee was told.

This is against the background that a project originally budgeted at €650m could yet exceed €2bn, according to some reports.

The accumulated delay to March 2020 when the pandemic struck was five months, but “as of today” the construction delay is 10 months, PAC was told.

Meanwhile, the main contractor, BAM, has launched over 700 claims for a total cost of €300m, ranging from €10,000 to tens of millions.

“We have about six claims that are of the order of €40m each,” said David Gunning, Chief Executive of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board.

Mr Gunning said he believed the construction programme, as of last month, was about “20pc completed”. He expected the level of claims from the contractor to continue, he said.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster told him: “You’ve made a complete hames of this. The management of the project has been a complete shambles.” She predicted it would be “the most expensive children’s hospital in the world”. She added: “You have done nothing today to allay those fears.”

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry claimed the finish date was May 2024, as now outlined. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the fitting out and commissioning would take nine months before the new facility can open its doors.

Mr Gunning said it was fair to suggest that the situation of delays has been worsening month on month, “up to relatively recently”.

He refused to share the possible extent of the final bill because it was “commercially sensitive”.

“By the end of November 2020, we should have spent €600m. We actually spent €328m,” he said. Even with 1,000 workers on the site, the project would not recover the time lost.

But he said that of 466 claims brought by the development and settled so far through the contract, the net position was that the project had cost an additional €500,000. The legal costs to date, however, were €128,000 in 2018, €691,000 in 2019, and €466,000 in 2020, leaving aside the costs of the High Court case under way.

“We will be spending a considerable amount of money on the defence of those claims,” he said. The minister had been privately briefed on the likely cost, he said.

From 2019 to the middle of this year, an amount of €19m had been set aside for legal defence, he said, which could be taken as a yardstick going forward.

“We get claims and we have no other choice but to defend these claims,” Mr Gunning said. “These are necessary costs we are incurring.”

Mr MacSharry pointed out that the same developer was suing the State on nine other projects. If he was building a house and was sued by the builder, he would not use the same builder for his next house, he said.

Mr Gunning said the revised contractual completion date was now October 2022, because of the Government’s Covid-19 site closure orders. But he accepted it would not be met.

“At the time that the site closed due to Covid in March of last year the accumulated delay at that time was five months. As of today, the contractor is guiding us that they’re 10 months behind the committed programme timeline,” Mr Gunning said. “We have a recent submission from the contractor in relation to their assessment of the programme from now to the end, and that's currently under review,” he said.

The board had sent its own analysis to the Health Department. “I would expect out of this, you know, there will be a reset of the timelines.”

He said the last of the concrete would be poured “in the not too distant future”, but Mr Carthy said it was “an absolutely scandalous debacle”, and the contract appeared to have been “built on quicksand”.

Mr Gunning said the contractor’s claims were being dealt with “robustly,” and “like a military operation.”

He added: “Each one is like a mini-trial. The big claims are where we have to put our big guns.”

He repeatedly refused to provide a final cost estimate, except to say that the delays would lead to increases, while the claims were being engaged with and there were residual issues, including construction inflation.

Costs would also increase having regard to the “adjudications, conciliations and High Court actions that we are anticipating,” he said.

Asked to quantify the likely scale of future claims, given the 700 lodged to this stage of the project, Mr Gunning said he did not want to get into “game theory.”

The builder has lodged "a number” of Covid-related claims, Mr Gunning said, “and they will be dealt with.” One claim was for time lost, he confirmed.

