Nancy Pelosi lands in Shannon to discuss NI Protocol with US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, with US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi in Shannon today. Photo: Claire Cronin/Twitter

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Shannon Airport today for a meeting with US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin.

Ms Pelosi landed in Ireland a day after heading a congressional visit to Armenia amidst rising tensions and military clashes with Azerbaijan in the past week.

Ms Pelosi was welcomed to Shannon Airport by ambassador Cronin before the pair held a meeting where they discussed “the importance of the UK & EU reaching a negotiated solution on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” ambassador Cronin said on Twitter.

"A resolution would be a net win for the region’s economy and political stability in the long-term - for all its communities,” Ms Cronin said.

Read More

In May of this year, Speaker Pelosi issued a statement reaffirming the US government’s support for the protocol and said it was “deeply concerning” the UK were looking to “unilaterally discard it”.

President Biden also impressed upon Prime Minister Liz Truss the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the stand-off in their first phone call two weeks ago.

In her statement earlier this year, Ms Pelosi said it was “absolutely necessary” to ensure that “there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland”.

Ms Pelosi also described the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) as a bedrock of peace and “a beacon of hope to the entire world”.

The future of any trade deals between the US and UK “cannot be guaranteed” if the UK "chooses to undermine” the GFA.

“Negotiated agreements like the Protocol preserve the important progress and stability forged by the Good Friday Accords, which continue to enjoy strong bipartisan and bicameral support in the United States Congress.

"As I have stated in my conversations with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and Members of the House of Commons, if the United Kingdom chooses to undermine the Good Friday Accords, the Congress cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the United Kingdom,” Ms Pelosi said in her statement.

The US Speaker has been to Armenia this week, where she condemned the Azerbaijani attacks on cities well inside the disputed border of the neighbours.

"I delivered remarks in Yerevan at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts to make it clear that America stands with Armenia. In the ongoing battle against autocracy around the world, we will always support democracy and freedom.

“During this difficult time, we must have hope. We can find hope in the story of Armenia, which is one of resilience and strength,” Ms Pelosi said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference