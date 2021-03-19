| 6.9°C Dublin

‘My motivation has dropped but if I drop out, I wouldn’t go back’

Lorna Mannion is eager to carry on at NUI Galway but is finding student life a strain under lockdown Expand

Amy Blaney

NUI Galway student Lorna Mannion (19) from Newbridge, Co Galway says she feels cheated because she is missing out on normal college life.

Lorna is a first-year English, psychology and sociological and political studies student who started university last September through remote learning.

"It’s not the same, you don’t really feel like you’re a student at all,” she says.

