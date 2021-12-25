Broadcaster Marty Morrissey has thanked the public for their “wonderful love and support” in the wake of his mother’s passing.

The RTÉ broadcaster’s mother, Peggy, passed away following a car accident earlier this month and Marty said the last few weeks, “have been the most difficult in my life as I lost my beautiful Mom so heartbreakingly”.

“But my grief and sadness has been comforted by your wonderful love and support,” he wrote in a social media post on Christmas Eve night.

Read More

“It’s a particularly hard time for a lot of people especially this year more than most. Life is precious.

“On this Christmas Eve night, can I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, cards, phone calls and texts. May I wish you and your family a very Happy Christmas and much love.”

Marty’s beloved mother Peggy, who was in her early 90s, died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 7, after the car she was driving crashed near Annagh at Miltown Malbay in County Clare. The accident happened at approximately 12.30am.

Marty had a strong bond with his late mother and praised her strength and had described her as his “wonderful Mum” in his recently released autobiography It’s Marty!.

“To my wonderful mother Peggy, thank you for being so strong, although I know you miss Dad every day,” he wrote.

His book details the lives of his late father Martin and his beloved mother Peggy, who gave birth to him in Cork in 1958 and flew back to New York on her own with him as a newborn.

Read More



