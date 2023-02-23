‘My grandmother feels so welcome in Ireland, but her thoughts and mind are still in Ukraine’

A Ukrainian family that has been split up due to the Russian invasion one year ago say they are maintaining “normality” in Ireland – but also miss home.

Anastasiya Sytnyk (21) evacuated her family from Ukraine last year after persuading them to join her in Dublin where she works.

After a “worrying” bus journey from Cherkasy in central Ukraine to the Polish border, before flying to Shannon Airport, Anastasiya’s grandmother Valentyna Shcholokova (69), aunt Anna (36) and cousin Ava (12) eventually joined her in Dublin last March.

“In the beginning there was a lot of stress and worry. We thought maybe we will wait and see if it gets better, because nobody expected it to be this long,” said Valentyna through Anastasiya’s translation.

The family decided to leave their home when friends and neighbours began to flee at the beginning of the war 12 months ago.

“We live in central Ukraine and at that point Kiev was almost encircled, so it was very difficult and scary to leave.

“There were sirens everywhere, every time there was any kind of trouble,” said Valentyna.

“Between every apartment block there is a basement, so people would run there.

The sirens were extremely loud,” she said, adding that sirens blared four to five times a day and lasted

“hours and sometimes a whole day”.

She said once the war began, different bus routes were set up with “urgency” to facilitate people to get out of Ukraine.

The family’s journey out of Ukraine began with what would normally be a 13-hour trek by bus to the Polish border.

Valentyna described the bus journey as “worrying” yet “calm”, as although central Ukraine was secure, the Russians were quickly advancing on Kyiv only 200km away.

The bus carried “mainly families, old people, women and children – it was the main priority to get children out”, added Valentyna.

Expand Close Ukrainian Anastasiya Sytnyk and her grandmother Valentyna Shcholokova in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainian Anastasiya Sytnyk and her grandmother Valentyna Shcholokova in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

“People were taking all the trains they could. Buses and trains were overfilled. Everybody was trying to get out because things were not getting better.

“We didn’t know in the beginning that it was going to be for so long, we thought it would be maybe a month. It was early days at that point and people were still in this grey area.

“Leaving your home and going to a foreign place, it’s a lot of worry and uncertainty,” she said.

Valentyna said from the Polish side “the entire border was very ready to welcome refugees”.

The family touched down at Shannon Airport on March 25. “It was very emotional. We were all shellshocked at that point,” said Anastasiya.

Ava was quickly enrolled in a school in north Dublin and the family lived in Anastasiya’s two-bedroom rented apartment in Dublin, which she shares with another person.

“We made a makeshift room in the living room with mattresses and that’s how we lived,” said Anastasiya.

However, last May, the family decided to return to Ukraine as Anna could not find work in Ireland and Ava missed her father, who was fighting in the war.

Valentyna said the scariest part of her return to Ukraine was “when they started dropping bombs on the military bases because nobody expected it and people started panicking”.

“It’s the pain of knowing not only did people die, but they have also lost their homes,” she said.

“It’s extremely loud and it doesn’t matter if you are hundreds of kilometres away – you can hear it but you can’t see it,” she said.

Valentyna recalled the “shock” when she was standing in her kitchen and the main bridge in their town, which is 1km long, was bombed.

Her first thought was “where?” and how many casualties, she said.

“There is a huge living complex there, so it’s a very lively place.

“It’s the pain of knowing not only did people die, but they have also lost their homes,” she said.

The bridge has still not been reconstructed due to fears it could be destroyed again.

Valentyna described life in Ukraine on her return as tense and unnerving.

“The whole atmosphere, the entire country was very sad. It seemed hopeless,” she said.

“At that point people still ran to the basements and there were still sirens, but people started bringing in personal items like chairs and folding beds because they were spending so much time under the ground.”

After three months in Ukraine, the decision was made that Valentyna should go back to Ireland in September due to the constant threat of bombing.

She has lived in Dublin since with Anastasiya, while the rest of their family remain in Ukraine.

Valentyna said she is very “grateful” to the Irish people for helping her and although she cannot speak English, she has “found a way” to communicate and often meets Ukrainian-speaking people in stores who offer help.

She has also continued to knit, sew and cook “to maintain some kind of normality”.

However, “as much as it’s amazing in Ireland and she feels very welcome, at the same time she says that she wants to go back home” said Anastasiya.

The thing she misses most is her house and “somewhere to feel at home”, she said, adding that her “thoughts and mind are still at home”.