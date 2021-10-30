My first train ride in months left me shaken – no wonder passengers are nervous, and staff are threatening to strike

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon during the heatwave last July and I was finally

meeting up with some friends after months of lockdown for a picnic on the beach at Malahide.

I boarded the Northern Commuter train for the first time in months from Skerries around 3pm and took a socially distanced seat on the train, with my mask firmly covering my face.

I was disheartened to see many of the younger passengers on board were not only failing to wear masks as required but completely ignoring the socially-distanced seats and were sitting cheek to jowl beside each other in four-seater tables. That was despite the seats being clearly marked as off limits.

But this was the least of my worries.

The door to the adjoining car suddenly swung open and a young man in his late teens or early twenties came swaggering over to chat up a group of young teenage girls who were sitting together in a four-seater table. He was then joined by about three or four other young men who swarmed their table and made not very subtle references to drug taking before the first man brazenly lit up a cigarette and made himself at home at their table.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man who was sitting quietly by himself in the aisle across from them spoke up and asked the young man to put out his cigarette. He wasn’t rude, aggressive or threatening but had simply told the man that smoking wasn’t permitted on the train and asked him to extinguish his cigarette.

This simple request was met with a shockingly explosive and menacing response from the smoker who turned on the man and said: “Mind your own f**king business or I’ll put this cigarette out on your f**king eye.”

Judging by his aggressive demeanour which was no doubt fuelled by alcohol and drugs – even though it was still early in the afternoon – he meant it.

Myself and the other horrified passengers sat frozen in fear, unsure whether the situation was going to escalate and if we should alert the authorities or simply look the other way and hope he goes away.

To his credit, the passenger who reprimanded the thug didn’t take the bait. The aggressor was clearly spoiling for a fight and when the passenger just ignored him and went back to his laptop, the thug uttered a few more expletives to save face and slunk back to the next carriage like the coward he was.

But for the rest of the passengers, it was a frightening and upsetting experience that was totally uncalled for and unexpected on an otherwise pleasant Saturday afternoon.

It certainly left me shaken, but I had all but forgotten about it by the time I took the return train home later that day.

Even though it was still early evening, due to Covid restrictions the trains were few and far between the train was packed when it pulled up to the station at Malahide. I ran into a former colleague who was also shocked to see how packed the train was and I jokingly said we are about to board the “Covid Express".

Not only were few of the people wearing masks, there was an uncomfortable atmosphere of what seemed like lawlessness on the train. Some individuals in the first carriage I entered seemed to be sizing up other passengers' belongings.

I grabbed my knapsack and headed for the next carriage only to be greeted by a party in full swing. Gangs of teenagers were blaring music and drinking alcohol openly and when I sat down, one of them ominously said ‘leave her alone’ after sizing me up for a while.

I immediately got up and went back to the other carriage - yet in the space of just a few short stops a fight had broken up in the ‘party car’ and all hell had broken loose.

Thankfully it didn’t spill out into the other cars but it was a very tense journey home. I rang my friend when I got back to tell her what happened and she described a similar nightmare journey on a Dublin Bus back to town.

“It was absolutely horrendous,” she said.

She went to the upper deck only to find a group of extremely drunk teenagers openly drinking alcohol, screeching and shouting. She complained to the driver who said there was nothing he could about it, short of stopping the bus and calling the gardaí.

Even after she moved downstairs, she said the noise and menacing atmosphere was so unbearable that she was forced to get off the bus and wait for another one.

“It was just awful,” she recalled. “They just took over and turned it into a party bus,” she said.

This week it emerged that Irish Rail staff have threatened to strike due to anti-social behaviour and intimidationd on board.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU said there had been 2,300 reports of anti-social behaviour in the year to June - including 70 assaults on staff and customers.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said it has been working “extensively with our employees and trade unions, with An Garda Síochána, and our private security personnel to ensure we both proactively put in place measures to address anti-social behaviour, and respond to specific incidents, to ensure we have as safe a travelling and working environment as possible.”

“Anti-social behaviour is a societal issue to which we are not immune, and we recognise that those who work daily on board our trains and in stations are most directly impacted by incidents which occur.”

He said Irish Rail has increased its security presence by 50pc over the past four years and has “established ongoing proactive joint patrols with the Gardaí, particularly on DART, Heuston Commuter, and the Cork route, including specific programmes such as during the current mid-term and Halloween season”.

Irish Rail has also established “enhanced joint protocols with Gardaí both nationally and locally “as well as set up a dedicated security monitoring centre, with live station CCTV monitoring, staffed at all times of rail operations,” along with establishing a DART text alert line to report anti-social behaviour and other initiatives including “planned pilot programme to integrate with the Garda mobility system, and co-location with Gardaí at the new National Train Control Centre being built in Heuston planned.

“The measures in place and those planned are yielding and will continue to yield results.

"However, this is an issue which will require continuing joint action, and we want to continue working with our employees and trade unions to address the scourge of anti-social behaviour. Disrupting, through industrial action, the overwhelming majority of customers, who are law-abiding and rely on our services daily, will not achieve this,” he said.