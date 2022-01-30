‘My father has the heart of a lion’ – son of man left with serious spinal injury after tractor overturned

The son of a tractor enthusiast who was seriously injured when the machine he was driving overturned into a ditch is appealing for help for a man who has “the heart of a lion”.

John Daly (51), a farmer for more than 30 years, how uses a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal cord injury.

It happened on a Friday morning in north Co Dublin last September when the John Deere 650R tractor he was driving overturned into a ditch.

Mr Daly, a father-of-three, was trapped in the overturned tractor for almost two hours, before members of Dublin Fire Brigade managed to free him. He was rushed to the Mater hospital where he underwent emergency spinal surgery.

As a result of the horrific accident John is now learning to live with lower limb weakness, sensory deficits below the level of his injury, fatigue and neurogenic bowel and bladder issues.

His son Michael said: “My Dad John has a heart of a lion and will never give up. He is the most hard working and fun loving character I know.

“For those who know him they would agree when I say he would literally give you his last breath, he takes great pride in his work and as a role model to me.”

Mr Daly was admitted to the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dun Laoghaire last November, where he still remains, after his stay in ICU and spinal unit in the Mater hospital.

Michael said: “All the staff, the doctors, nurses and physiotherapists at both the Mater hospital and the NRH have been phenomenal with their help and care of my dad. Progress is slow but the determination and positivity he has is inspirational.

“While dad is still working so hard at the NRH our aim is to try to get his home ready for his return. He can’t get upstairs, so we will need to build an extension onto the house where he can have a bedroom and washroom.

“He will also need to go to a special gym three times a week and transport is a struggle with the current car he has, so we will have to buy a vehicle that he can use and will have space for his wheelchair.”

Michael explained that the family is also planning to hold a fundraising night at their local GAA club in Lusk, Co Dublin. He is also taking part in a charity cycle from Dublin to Galway which is a trek of 238km.

The family is hoping to raise €50,000 for Mr Daly’s care needs and donations can be made to gofundme.com/Tour De John Deere, organized by Michael Dalyand on Instagram on gofundme_johndaly.