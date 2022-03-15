| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘My Covid coma led to delusions... but I know angels exist’

Left fighting for his life in ICU with the virus, Laurence White will never forget the selfless care of the nurses. He says it’s now time to pay them what they’re worth

Laurence White back on his feet again. He spent 13 weeks in hospital and feels very lucky to have survived Expand
From hospital to home: Laurence White in ICU Expand

Close

Laurence White back on his feet again. He spent 13 weeks in hospital and feels very lucky to have survived

Laurence White back on his feet again. He spent 13 weeks in hospital and feels very lucky to have survived

From hospital to home: Laurence White in ICU

From hospital to home: Laurence White in ICU

/

Laurence White back on his feet again. He spent 13 weeks in hospital and feels very lucky to have survived

Laurence White

Did you know there is a secret rail link between Antrim Area Hospital and Coleraine Translink Station?

Well, I travelled on it twice accompanied by a nurse from the hospital.

Most Watched

Privacy