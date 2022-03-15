‘My Covid coma led to delusions... but I know angels exist’

Did you know there is a secret rail link between Antrim Area Hospital and Coleraine Translink Station?

Well, I travelled on it twice accompanied by a nurse from the hospital.

Let’s call her Dorothy, although I was no friend of hers.

She had the demeanour of a Putin pin-up and her sole role seemed to be to admonish me for touching my oxygen mask.

I was in the hospital after being admitted critically ill with Covid and spent the first period of time in blissful oblivion as the doctors worked their magic.

My wife Eileen and family hovered constantly by their phones fearing the worst but hoping for the best. Their prayers were answered.

My train journeys took place as I was brought out of the induced coma and began recovery.

A kindly medic heard me talking about the secret rail and pointed out the cabinets full of drugs in intensive care.

It was the lifesaving cocktails of these drugs which were causing my hallucinations.

There is no rail link, or Dorothy, no matter how real they appeared.

Neither were the team of doctors I imagined worked in intensive care. The bickering between one young wannabe consultant and the department head and which resulted in one hitting the other over the head with an empty biscuit tin was another imagined event.

Yet another product of my befuddled mind was the sight of a group of teenage footballers all crammed into one huge bed watching a televised game.

Now, that did seem strange, even to me.

But one group who I never had any delusions about were the nurses.

Imagine dealing with overflowing wards of patients unable to leave their beds and all those bodily functions which nurses have to tend to.

When you enter ICU you leave your dignity behind — but it is all in a day’s work for the nurses.

As I continued to improve I used to see the wraith-like figures of nurses emerging from the stygian darkness of deepest winter at 4am to begin a 12-hour shift.

These maddening xenophobic Brexiteers should spend some time in hospital to see how the NHS is saved from total collapse by the men and women who come to work in our hospitals.

They come from many areas of the world, with the main routes from India and Philippines.

One nurse on my ward had travelled from the Dominican Republic with her homesick Northern Ireland-born husband.

She had worked in a convenience store, then a care home, and eventually in Antrim Area Hospital. She is currently studying for full nursing qualifications.

Hearing her story makes one wonder about those who accuse immigrants of being workshy, and of taking the jobs of local people.

The critics invariably are ranting while stuffing their pockets with DLA and other benefit cheques.

What is most striking about the nurses who tended me in both Antrim Area and Royal Victoria Hospitals was their lack of complaint or self-pity about how poorly they are remunerated.

Of course, they would like better pay.

It is scarcely believable that the Executive at Stormont had consistently denied them pay parity with their colleagues in other parts of the UK and never had the decency to apologise.

It took the first strike in the Royal College of Nursing’s history to get them a paltry if well deserved pay increase.

Covid has left its mark on me. Liver damage and concern about kidneys at one stage contributed to the total 13-week hospital stay, mostly with no visiting allowed.

Christmas came and went with minimum contact from my family.

Many other families were not so lucky, as their loved ones did not survive the pandemic, and I owe everything to the doctors and nurses.

As recovery continued, the lack of visitors led to feelings of isolation.

One day melded into another and procedures like X-rays or other scans were almost welcome to break the monotony.

Hopes of a discharge and a return home were periodically raised, then dashed as another problem emerged.

Even when eventually allowed home, I suffered a severe infection, leading to a return to hospital.

Recuperation is now the by-word, although my condition continues to be monitored via a series of day clinics.

I returned to A&E on a couple of occasions recently and reports of staff being under pressure does them scant justice.

On one occasion it took 17 hours to see a doctor.

Some others waiting on a bed spent considerably longer than ambulatory patients such as I.

Even finding room to conduct tests proved very difficult.

One ward looked like the reception area in a war zone.

Sadly, these pictures don’t appear on television showing the conditions doctors and nurses have to work under.

Maybe the public could force Stormont to loosen the purse-strings.

There is no more pressing issue in our society today.