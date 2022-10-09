'My concern is for the children' - Riverdance star on allegations of competition fixing

Riverdance star Jean Butler has addressed the controversy surrounding the world of Irish dancing.

Allegations of competition fixing, and cheating have rocked An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG), the global body that governs Irish dancing.

The CLRG has announced that it had appointed a former Court of Appeal judge to oversee an investigation into the cheating allegations.

Some Irish dance teachers and judges have been accused of fixing competitions.

It is understood that screenshots of text conversations were handed over to the CLRG in July.

The dancing teachers, some based on the island of Ireland, were both asking for and offering to fix feiseanna.

Ms Butler, who was born in New York, part-choreographed and starred in the original Riverdance. Her mother is from Co Mayo.

The choreographer said the allegations should be “investigated thoroughly” and she is most concerned for the children involved.

“I have seen the headlines like everyone else, I’ve been deeply emerged in the show at the moment, so the headlines are kind of what I’ve heard,” she told Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ.

“I feel mostly empathy for the children, I feel that the dancers who have put in years and I know what it’s like to put in the work for competitions so at the moment my concern is for the children.

“I think all these allegations need to be investigated thoroughly and if something good comes out of finding out what’s happening and we have a restart, I think that’s what we need to concentrate on and really look after the children.

“I left the Irish dancing world in 1994, my last world championships was actually I think two weeks before the Eurovision song contest.

"So the Irish dancing culture and that world has changed completely, and I couldn’t comment on what it’s like now because I’m on the outside of it.”