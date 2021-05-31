‘My baby was stillborn and I used smoking as a crutch – I had to quit for the sake of my other children’

Nicole Mullally had used smoking as an emotional “crutch” after losing a baby in 2019 - but she knew this year, she had to quit to give her infant son the best chance of health.

Ms Mullally (33) from Donaghmede, north Dublin, gave birth to a healthy and happy baby boy, Benjamin, five weeks ago.

The mother-of-three had smoked on and off since she was a teenager and although her habit had never seen her smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day, she found herself smoking up to 20 a day.

“My third child was stilborn in April 2019 and afterwards, I used cigarettes as a crutch any time I felt remotely upset,” Ms Mullally said.

“That was my coping mechanism. Before that, I smoked 10 a day, if even that but then after (the loss of the baby) I was smoking 20, or more a day.

“With all the emotion I was feeling, it was like a crutch. Any time I felt overwhelmed with any emotions I needed help.

“I thought ‘they (the cigarettes) will make me feel better.’ But then when I found out I was pregnant with Benjamin, I thought ‘I need to do something, I can't smoke at all’.

“I was pregnant with Benjamin and I had two other kids I wanted to run around with.

“I wanted to be around for my children and that’s what I kept in my head.

“I kept telling myself ‘I’m doing this for my family and for the health benefits.’

“I booked an appointment at Holles Street and I was told about Orla and the programme."

The pilot programme at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) has helped 70pc of pregnant women quit smoking, as the problem continues to affect many Irish families.

In 2018 the Lancet cited Ireland as one of three countries with the highest prevalence of smoking in pregnancy along with Uruguay and Bulgaria.

The Smoke Free Start pilot at the NMH has helped 70pc of women quit within four weeks of pregnancy so far, by supporting mothers-to-be as they kick the addiction.

Smoking cessation midwife Orla Bowe, said: “We try to catch women as early in pregnancy as possible. GPs can refer, as they are the first contact for women in pregnancy.

“If women quit before 15 weeks, it reduces the risk of preterm birth, or of a small gestational age.

“Smoking in pregnancy is the leading cause of adverse pregnancy outcomes and the first environmental risk to an unborn child.

“For the baby there's a risk of stillbirth, neonatal death and preterm birth and it doubles the risk of low birth weight, while babies are 50pc more likely to have a heart defect.

“It can cause significant health risks for mums too, with an increased risk of miscarriage, eptopic pregnancy, placenta praevia (low-lying placenta), deep vein thrombosis and there are more life threatening complications in pregnancy and labour.”

Ms Bowe said there was still a “stigma” regarding smoking in pregnancy and this actually stopped some women admitting they struggled with the addiction.

“Stopping smoking is the best thing women can do for their own health and their baby,” Ms Bowe said.

“However, because of the fact there's a stigma and embarrassment attached to smoking during pregnancy, research shows it is underreported.

“Up to 40pc don't disclose smoking due to judgment. Internationally our rate is really high, while in countries like Norway and Sweden the rate (of smoking in pregnancy) is about 5pc.

“And second hand smoke poses the same risk to a foetus, so if a woman’s partner smokes, they should smoke outside and away from the woman.”

There are plans to extend the pilot project, which is currently proving to be a success at the NMH and Cork Maternity University Hospital.

It is hoped the scheme could be rolled out across 19 maternity hospitals to help women stop the addiction in pregnancy.

Recalling the process, Ms Mullally said: “Orla called me, and we had a little chat. She told me we would take it slowly, work through what ways she could help me.

“We put in place little measures. She told me to hold off another half-an-hour when I wanted to smoke.

“She said that when I got up in the morning and wanted a cigarette - that I should hold off for half-an-hour, or change my routine.

“The most I held onto cigarettes was for after meals, first thing in the morning, or straight after putting the kids to bed.

“I felt that was my own time and when I could have a bit of peace and quiet.

“The programme showed me it was about finding ways to delay the cigarette and then quit altogether.

Ms Mullally gave birth to her healthy son smoke free and she hasn’t gone back to cigarettes since having her little boy.

She doesn’t plan to ever smoke again and says she’s fitter running after her children and is no longer out of breath running up the stairs.

“When I looked at the bigger picture, I saw Benjamin arrived into the world safely,” the travel agent said.

“I’ve been to the park with the kids and can really feel I’m breathing fresh air in.

“When you're smoking, you don't take into account how much it’s affecting your breathing, your fitness, your health.

“I do think ‘God, what would have happened, if I’d stayed smoking?’”

There are currently 240 referrals to the NMH for smoking cessation help. The service also offers postnatal relapse support, to help women stay off cigarettes after they’ve given birth.

Everyone who enters the quit programme has a follow up meeting two weeks after delivery and one year after.

“To know that smoke free babies have been born because of the programme is an amazing achievement,” Ms Bowe said.

“It’s great for the mums and the whole family to see a happy and healthy baby.

“So far out of anyone who's got to deliver a smoke free baby, only one mother has relapsed.”