Music Against Homelessness: Artists ready to raise vital funds as crisis deepens

AS HOMELESSNESS soars, artists are preparing to raise much-needed funds for charity at an intimate acoustic show.

Presented by the Sunday Independent and Belfast Telegraph, and featuring some of Ireland's best-loved artists, the show will raise money for Simon Community Northern Ireland.

It will take place at Belfast's iconic Europa Hotel on Saturday, September 10. Performing acoustic sets on the evening will be some of the country’s best-loved artists including Brian Kennedy, Dea Matrona, Gareth Dunlop, Andrew Strong, Odhran Murphy and Eddie Booth.

Starbucks is sponsoring the event and has announced a fundraising drive on the day when all customers across Northern Ireland will be asked to donate £1 to Simon Community NI.

Jim Dennison, Chief Executive at Simon Community Northern Ireland, said: “In our 50th year, we are seeing levels of homelessness increase as the cost of living pushes everyday people to make disturbing choices between heating their homes or feeding their families. Now more than ever, we need to raise greater awareness on the issues of homelessness,poverty, and their related health consequences.

“By partnering with Music Against Homelessness, we want to give a voice to the people homelessness affects, put a spotlight on those who work tirelessly in the sector to bring about change, and highlight our charity’s impact in ending homelessness. One project that the money raised will help support is our Creating Homes initiative that will seeour charity purchase and manage 50 properties for clients ready to live independently.”

Performing artist Brian Kenneday said: “Homelessness must not take a back seat during this ongoing pandemic.

“It’s a pandemic all of its own and it’s up to us to keep the pressure on and do what we can to alleviate the misery. No one chooses to be homeless and we’re putting this fundraising concert together to raise much needed funds and awareness. Please help if you can by buying a ticket and showing the less fortunate that we care about what is happening so silently on our streets.”

Celine Gilmer, Group Marketing & Category Director of Starbucks Ireland, added: “Here at Starbucks Ireland, we are proud and honoured to support Music Against Homelessness and the selfless work of the Simon Community Northern Ireland.

"In the wake of the pandemic, homelessness remains a significant issue which we must continue to tackle head on.

“With the current cost of living crisis, the work of charities such as the Simon Community is more crucial than ever. Starbucks Ireland has been built on a sense of community and support, two ideals which Music Against Homelessness & the Simon Community are all about.

"We have got through the last couple of years by supporting one another; this is another wonderful opportunity for us to continue to do just that. We invite everyone to lend their support to the Music Against Homelessness concert in Belfast on September 10.”

Edward McCann, Director of Publishing Operations at Mediahuis Ireland, the publisher of the Sunday Independent and Belfast Telegraph, said: “Mediahuis is delighted to be partnering with the Simon Community to launch the first Music Against Homelessness concert in Belfast. Media and music can combine to send a powerful message and we hope to raise both awareness and funds. We are very appreciative of all who are devoting their time to this important venture.”

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster and are priced at £15 + booking fee, with all profits donated to Simon Community.