Musgrave Group donates over €1m to support the Ukrainian people

The Musgrave Group has donated over €1 million worth funds and goods to support the Ukrainian people as the Russian invasion continues into its seventh week.

Over €875,000 in funds has been donated to the Irish Red Cross and UNICEF Ireland by the company to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The company launched the fundraiser in stores across the country on March 2. Shoppers in SuperValu, Centra and Donnybrook Fair were able to donate €2 in the Republic of Ireland or £2 in Northern Ireland via a simple “Tap to Donate” mechanism in store at the till. All the funds raised will go directly to both charities.

Shoppers donated €625,000 to the Irish Red Cross and UNICEF Ireland over recent weeks. In addition to the funds raised by shoppers, €250,000 was donated directly by Musgrave Group to the charities.

The chief executive officer of the Musgrave Group said it was “devastating” to see the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Noel Keeley said: “At Musgrave, we have Ukrainian colleagues, family members and friends, and we wanted to act quickly to help those who need it most.”

“I would like to acknowledge all those who worked so hard to put in place such a fast response and a heartfelt thank you to our customers for their generosity. These donations are essential to help people who are suffering, but what we all want to see is a peaceful resolution to this conflict, sooner rather than later.”

The secretary general of the Irish Red Cross said this support will “directly” contribute to the ongoing work of the Red Cross within Ukraine as well as the neighbouring countries where over four million people have fled.

Liam O’Dwyer said: “The Irish Red Cross is grateful for this overwhelming support of our work in support of those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.”

“This support will also contribute to the work of the Irish Red Cross in Ireland to provide assistance to and shelter to Ukrainians arriving in the country. From all of us at the Irish Red Cross we thank the Musgrave Group and its patrons for their incredible generosity.”

Musgrave has said it is working with charities and government to establish potential employment opportunities across its organisation for Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Ireland.