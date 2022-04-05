This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of destroyed houses and vehicles in a street in Bucha, Ukraine. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

Bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen in a mass grave, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband who was killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

High-resolution satellite imagery has shown bodies have been lying in the open for weeks in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, as Russia denied it had committed war crimes.

More European countries expelled Russian diplomats after news of the atrocities emerged.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, had insisted at a news conference that during the time that Bucha was under Russian control "not a single local person has suffered from any violent action".

But satellite imagery from commercial provider Maxar Technologies, first reported by The New York Times, proved the bodies had been there for weeks.

The Indo Daily: Russian Roulette – will Ireland have to ration its gas supply?

Expand Close A satellite image shows dead bodies on Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, March 19, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A satellite image shows dead bodies on Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, March 19, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

Western and Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of war crimes before, and the International Criminal Court's prosecutor has already opened an investigation. But the latest reports ratcheted up the condemnation.

US president Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian leader Vladimir Putin and said he will seek more sanctions after the reported atrocities in Ukraine.

"You saw what happened in Bucha," Mr Biden said, describing Mr Putin as a "war criminal".

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said photographs from Bucha show the "unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda".

French president Emmanuel Macron said there is "clear evidence of war crimes" in Bucha that demand new punitive measures.

"I'm in favour of a new round of sanctions and in particular on coal and gasoline. We need to act," Mr Macron said on France-Inter radio.

Though united in outrage, the European allies appeared split on how to respond.

While Poland urged Europe to quickly wean itself off Russian energy, Germany said it would stick with a gradual approach of phasing out coal and oil imports over the next few months.

Russia had withdrawn many of its forces from the capital area after being thwarted in its bid to swiftly capture Kyiv.

Expand Close This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of destroyed houses and vehicles in a street in Bucha, Ukraine. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of destroyed houses and vehicles in a street in Bucha, Ukraine. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

It has instead poured troops and mercenaries into the country's east in a stepped-up bid to gain control of the Donbas, the largely Russian-speaking industrial region that includes the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting and worst suffering of the war.

About two-thirds of the Russian troops around Kyiv have left and are either in Belarus or on their way there, probably getting more supplies and reinforcements, said a senior US defence official.

More than 1,500 civilians were able to escape Mariupol on Monday, using the dwindling number of private vehicles available to get out, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Expand Close Bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen in a mass grave, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen in a mass grave, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

But amid the fighting, a Red Cross-accompanied convoy of buses that has been thwarted for days on end in a bid to deliver supplies and evacuate residents was again unable to get inside the city, Ms Vereshchuk said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will speak on Tuesday to UN Security Council diplomats outraged by growing evidence that Russian forces deliberately killed civilians.

He will also address the Dáil on Wednesday, a speech which Russia’s embassy in Ireland will snub, after failing to respond to an official invitation.

Mr Zelensky, speaking from Ukraine, planned to address the most powerful UN body after it receives briefings from secretary-general Antonio Guterres, his political chief Rosemary DiCarlo and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who is trying to arrange a ceasefire.

Mr Griffiths met Russian officials in Moscow on Monday and is due to visit Ukraine.

After touring neighbourhoods of Bucha and speaking to hungry survivors lining up for bread, Mr Zelensky pledged in a video address that Ukraine would work with the European Union and the International Criminal Court to identify Russian fighters involved in any atrocities.

"The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who among their fellow citizens killed, who gave orders, who turned a blind eye to the murders," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces were preparing for an offensive in the south-east of Ukraine.

Russian forces are focused on seizing the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the general staff said on its Facebook page.

Donetsk and Luhansk are controlled by Russian-backed separatists and recognised by Moscow as independent states.

The general staff said access to Kharkiv in the east, Ukraine's second-largest city, was blocked.

"The enemy is regrouping troops and concentrating its efforts on preparing an offensive operation in the east of our country," the statement said.

"The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

Ms Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors will be open on Tuesday, including from Mariupol and Russian-controlled Berdyansk.

Corridors will also be open from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske in the Luhansk region.

Ms Vereshchuk said in post on Telegram that the Russian troops "don't allow anyone to enter Mariupol," and that the Russians "blocked the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross" in the settlement of Manhush just west of Mariupol.

She said that, after negotiations, the Red Cross representatives "were released at night and sent to Zaporizhzhia".

An ally of Vladimir Putin has said that the Russian goal is to build an “open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok”.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on the Telegram app repeating widely dismissed Kremlin claims of large numbers of Nazi sympathisers in Ukraine, saying "the passionate part of Ukrainians has been praying for the Third Reich for the last 30 years".

Numerous European Union countries expelled Russian diplomats following the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town near Kyiv that was among the first targets of invading Russian forces.

Germany said late on Monday it was kicking out 40 staff members from the Russian embassy in Berlin with suspected links to spy agencies. France followed suit, saying it was telling 35 diplomats to leave. And on Tuesday, Italy confirmed the expulsion of 30 Russian officials, while Denmark said it was sending 15 diplomats home and Sweden expelled three. The Baltic nations, Bulgaria and Poland have announced similar moves.

The EU is working on further sanctions against Russia after the world reacted with horror and outrage to the apparent war crimes in Ukraine.

Images of the victims in Bucha show "the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership" and those who follow its propaganda, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. There's a fear similar evidence might emerge from other areas in Ukraine occupied by Russian troops, she said.

"The federal government has therefore decided today to declare as persona non grata a significant number of members of the Russian Embassy who have worked every day against our freedom and against the cohesion of our society here in Germany," Baerbock said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described the Bucha scenes as "astonishing," and said that "the cruelty of the massacre against innocent civilians is scary and intolerable."

France, meanwhile, said the Russians are being expelled because they were conducting activities "contrary to our security interests," according to a statement.

Sweden said it based its decision on its assessment that the three Russian diplomats conducted illegal intelligence gathering in breach of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

"We will see what reactions we get and take it further then if we need," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said at a news conference in Stockholm.

Spain will expel some 25 diplomats and embassy staff, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a press conference on Tuesday. The final list of names is being put together Tuesday, Albares said.

Ireland has so far expelled four diplomats suspected of spying, but has refused to expel the ambassador or other staff, saying it needs to maintain diplomatic ties in order to ensure diplomatic channels for Irish people still in Russia.

The UN migration agency now estimates more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

The International Organisation for Migration, in its first full assessment in three weeks, reported that more than 7.1 million had been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1. That comes on top of more than four million who have fled abroad, reported by the UN refugee agency.

The IOM said more than 2.9 million others are actively considering "leaving their place of habitual residence due to war".

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.

The tally marked an increase from the IOM's tally in mid-March of more than 9.7 million displaced internally in Ukraine or driven abroad.

Ireland has so far accepted around 20,000 refugees from Ukraine.