Gardai are investigating the murder of a mother-of-two who died after she was stabbed in front of her four-year-old son at her home in north Dublin.

It’s understood the 24-year-old woman died after she was attacked at her apartment on Melville Drive in Finglas around 2pm on Saturday.

A man known to her fled the scene of the attack and was later arrested.

Gardai had been called by neighbours who had heard screaming coming from the apartment.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and she was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Neighbours said her four-year-old son was in the apartment at the time and had witnessed the horror attack on his mum.

Describing the young mother, one neighbour said: “She was just a lovely, young, good mother.

“You would often see her out doing the school run and taking her kids down to the playground.”

“It’s terrible sad and she’s going to be terribly missed.”

Councillor Keith Connolly said the family was well-known and well liked in the area.

"It's such a harrowing thing to happen," he said.

"I would offer my condolences to the family and urge anyone with information to contact the gardai."

A man known the young mother is being quizzed this evening at Finglas Garda Station.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The scene of the murder has been preserved and specialists from the Garda Technical Bureau and Forensic Science Ireland are carrying out a forensic examination.

In a statement, gardai said: “Gardaí in Finglas are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a fatal assault that occurred in Melville Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11 this afternoon, Saturday 17th April 2021, shortly after 2pm.

“A female, aged in her 20s, received fatal injuries during the incident.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the female was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“One male, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and was taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Melville Drive area of Finglas, Dublin 11 this afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm to come forward.

