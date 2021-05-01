Murder of Limerick teen Jeffrey Hannan 14 years ago is subject of fresh enquiries

Garda headquarters is making fresh enquiries into the murder of Jeffrey Hannan, an innocent teenager who was beaten to death in Limerick, fourteen years ago.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn, Southern Division, who is based in Cork, traveled to Limerick in recent days to meet the victim’s father Alan Hannan, it’s emerged.

Mr Hannan said he shared his concerns during the meeting about allegations that a former garda shredded a witness statement relating to his son’s murder.

The former garda is alleged to have destroyed the statement and withheld information from fellow gardaí who were investigating the murder, in order to protect other individuals.

The former garda was not part of the Hannan murder investigation team.

They retired from the force while appealing findings of an internal garda disciplinary probe into the allegations.

They were also facing a second internal disciplinary probe into claims they perverted the course of justice.

The internal Garda proceedings ended when the Garda retired, however Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has sanctioned Assistant Commissioner Finn to conduct further enquiries into the allegations.

The serious claims against the former garda are being separately investigated by the Garda Ombudsman Commission Office (GSOC).

While GSOC has been aware of the allegations against the former garda for the past two years, it officially began its investigation last January.

It’s understood GSOC investigators were awaiting the outcome of internal Garda procedures before officially launching their own probe.

The GSOC criminal probe is running under Section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act which allows GSOC to investigate a former garda if claims against them relate to when they were serving in the force.

A GSOC spokesman said this investigation is “ongoing”, and that it was “making no comment at this time as a result”.

Meanwhile, a Garda peer review of the original Hannan murder probe is being conducted within the Limerick Garda Division under the direction of Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche.

Jeffrey Hannan (19) was beaten to death with an axe before being dragged across a green area at O’Malley Park, Southill, on November 22, 2007.

He was walking home from a night out when he encountered a group of individuals drinking at a bonfire where he met his death, not far from his home.

Twenty people have been arrested in relation to the murder probe but no one has been charged in connection with the killing.

Alan Hannan, the victim’s father, said that meeting Assistant Commissioner Finn has given him “renewed hope” that gardaí will help him get Justice for his murdered son.

Last February, Mr Hannan said he had “lost confidence” in the original murder investigation.

Around the same time Garda Commissioner Harris appeared as a guest on the Late Late Show on RTÉ and told host Ryan Tubridy he was focussed on giving victims “who might otherwise be silent, a voice, and an opportunity for justice”.

Speaking now, Mr Hannan said: “I told Assistant Commissioner Finn that I just want the gardai to help me, that’s all. This is going on 14 years, and it has been dragging me and my family down for so long.”

“It’s about time it ended, I just want justice for my son,” he added.