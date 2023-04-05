Murder investigation launched into young woman’s death in Limerick

Gardai upgraded the inquiry after the post-mortem was completed on Wednesday afternoon.

A murder investigation has been launched after a young woman was found dead following an assault at a home in Limerick.

The fatal assault took place at 1.30pm on Tuesday at a property on Dock Road in the city.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was completed by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Wednesday afternoon, the results of which are not being disclosed.

An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda Station and a family liaison officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with its examination of the scene.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has information to help their investigation to contact them.

They are appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City between 1pm and 2pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.