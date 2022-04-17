Murder investigation launched after woman dies following stabbing in Co Antrim

A murder investigation has been launched after a suspected serious stabbing in the seaside village of Whitehead in Co Antrim.

The PSNI confirmed a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at a property in the Victoria Avenue area.

A man has been arrested by the PSNI who confirmed he remains in custody.

Sunday Life understands that the victim, a pensioner, has since lost her fight for life. The woman — in her 60s — is believed to have been a former health worker.

The scene close to the train station and her home was cordoned off last night as police gathered evidence, with her family struggling to take in the news.

It’s understood a second location, a property a short distance away, is also the focus of attention for detectives.

This apparent attack is the latest in a number of violent crimes committed against women across Northern Ireland in recent times.

And there was deep shock as the news swept through the village last night.

“I’ve lived in Whitehead since 1972 and this is the first incident of this kind I’ve heard of. It’s just awful, particularly at Easter time. God love her family,’’ said one resident. The motive is unclear but police will now be starting to piece together the victim’s last movements.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to the area just after 6pm. The Air Ambulance was also deployed but it did not take anyone to hospital.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson told Sunday Life: “This is a holiday weekend, a lot of people have been out and about, socialising, enjoying the good weather of today. For many this is the first time they’ve been out and about since the pandemic.

“And now to hear about these tragic circumstances here in Whitehead, it is just heartbreaking.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the individual and I would encourage anyone who has any information about the circumstances to pass that to the PSNI.”

The DUP’s David Hilditch said: “As the news broke people were shocked and horrified. All our thoughts are with the family of the poor victim. Whitehead is not on the map for this sort of thing, it’s normally a quiet, rural, seaside village. This is just dreadful.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Foreman said: “We received a report at around 6.10pm that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100pc anonymous."