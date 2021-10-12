Murder investigation in Georgia following the death of Irish man Tom Kennedy (28)

A murder investigation is underway in the Georgian city of Gori following the death of an Irish man there.

The body of Laherdane Co Mayo man Tom Kennedy (28) was discovered in the Mtkvari River in Gori on Saturday October 9.

Georgian police claim Mr Kennedy was socialising with a group of Georgian nationals before a row broke out which resulted in his death.

The local men in question are accused of assaulting Mr Kennedy and throwing him into the river while he was unconscious.

Police in the region have confirmed that four men have appeared in court charged with the murder, while another man is being charged for failing to disclose the crime to the police.

All the accused have been refused bail.

A GofundMepage has been set up by Mr Kennedy’s cousin to help raise the money needed to bring his body home.

The page has raised over €7,000 in the past two hours.

Mr Kennedy’s cousin Olivia Barrett said: “We are absolutely devastated there are no words, life will never be the same again without our beautiful talented boy. It is currently very difficult to repatriate Tom home due to the Covid19 restrictions, so we are setting up this GoFundMe Page to raise funds to bring Tom home as soon as possible, this is costly, and with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, we will get him to his beloved home of County Mayo.

“Any funds raised over what is required will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which is providing invaluable support to the Kennedy and Barrett family at this extremely difficult time. Any donation big or small will be greatly appreciated, please share and help bring our boy home.”