MUNSTER Rugby have been unable to depart South Africa today after a player returned a positive test result for Covid-19.

Munster flew to Cape Town from Pretoria yesterday in the hope of leaving on a charter flight to Dublin today, along with fellow United Rugby Championship (URC) sides Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre.

However, the squad underwent a round of PCR testing upon arrival at their Cape Town hotel last night, which revealed one positive Covid case.

A statement said: "This morning Munster Rugby were making plans to join their fellow URC sides in departing Cape Town for Dublin by charter.

“After arriving at their hotel in Cape Town late last night the squad underwent a round of PCR testing ahead of today’s possible departure.

“The returning results have identified one positive case.

“In taking all precautions and prioritising the health and wellbeing of everyone Munster Rugby will not travel today and will return to their hotel for an isolation period as a matter of priority.

“The province will await further guidance from the health authorities.”

Munster are one of four European teams trying to make their home from South Africa following confirmation of the new Omicron variant, with rugby fixtures having been cancelled this weekend.

They had been due to play Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

Munster Rugby had previously departed their base in Pretoria and made their way to Cape Town, flying from Johannesburg via Durban.

The province was due to link up with Welsh team Scarlets, who are also in South Africa for a fixture this weekend, before flying to Cape Town where Cardiff Rugby and Zebre were based.

On Friday the Welsh sides confirmed a charter aircraft had been secured – however they were unable to depart South Africa as they waited on Civil Aviation Clearance due to the closure of borders.

Munster are due to travel to the UK for their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps on December 12.

The UK has placed South Africa on its red list, while Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Friday evening that anyone returning to Ireland from seven southern African countries, including South Africa, will have to quarantine at home for 10 days regardless of vaccine, recovery or PCR test status.

When specifically asked about the Munster travelling party, Donnelly said that the measures will apply “regardless of status.”

It remains to be seen if Munster's game against Wasps will be permitted to go ahead, as the province are very much in the dark about when they will be able to get home.

Even if the European clash was given the green-light, Munster will not have played a game for seven weeks.

With their front-line internationals, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne, back home in Ireland, they would face issues in terms of mixing bubbles, should the travelling squad get out of South Africa.

Those concerns will be put to one side for now, as the province focuses all of its attention on leaving South Africa.