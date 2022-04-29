‘Mum was our rock and the glue that kept us all together’ – Judy Rock remembered as a ‘gentle and kind lady’ at her funeral

Fr. Brian D'Arcy pictured at the funeral of Judy Rock at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham Dublin Gareth Chaney / Collins Dublin

Dickie Rock is consoled by Paddy Cole pictured at the funeral of his wife Judy Rock today at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham Dublin. Gareth Chaney / Collins Dublin

Judy Rock, the wife of Irish showband legend Dickie Rock, has been remembered for her “kind and loving” spirit and described as a “truly wonderful person”.

Mrs Rock (77) was described as “woman who was warm and welcoming to everybody” at her funeral mass today in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham.

She was being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for several weeks after contracting Covid-19, but she sadly died on Monday, April 25.

Judy’s brother Tony described his sister as “a good person with strong old-fashioned values”. He said he will miss Judy’s “enthusiastic laugh” the most.

“When Judy was born, she was three months premature and weighed just over two pounds, she was here against all the odds. For up to two years, she was nursed by my mother and grandmother. She was always that little bit special,” he said.

“She really excelled at the piano and could read any piece of sheet music. We had wonderful teenage years. We moved to Rialto in 1964, in 1965 she met Richard and in 1966 they were married.

“Judy never liked the limelight, she was always much happier to stay in the background, keeping family matters private. In the years that followed they made their life partly in Spain, and when it came to semi-retirement then they spent a large portion of their time there, which they both absolutely loved.”

“I think it was the anonymity of Spain that Judy loved. Out there she was simply ‘Mrs average’, Judy could switch effortlessly from English to Spanish and over there she was just known locally as Julia, everyone knew Julia.”

“The thing I think I’ll miss most about Judy is her enthusiastic laugh, that laugh has been silenced. No one will miss her more than her soulmate of nearly six decades, Richard.”

The couple’s youngest son, Peter Rock, said his mother was the family's “rock”.

“To us, mum was our rock and the glue that kept us all together. She set the example of what a good mother, wife, sister and friend should be. She loved nothing more than when we were all together out for dinner, laughing and chatting,” he said.

“We were all booked to go to Spain this summer for a big family get-together, up to seven weeks ago we were planning where to go and what to do, so we could all be together, but this has been tragically taken away from us.”

“Spain was mum’s happy place. We, her kids, have spent so many wonderful times with mum and dad in Spain. The summers were long, and the memories are endless.”

“Mum and Dad have been together for 57 years, they set a shining example of the kind of unconditional love required to see a marriage through good times and bad. Mum and Dad met for the first time in the Iron Ballroom in Dublin in December 1965.

“Once Dad had set his eyes on her, the most beautiful lady he had ever seen, it was love at first sight for him. I remember Dad saying how beautiful, kind and loving mum always was. I know how proud she was of Dad and all he had achieved.

"Mum has been taken from us far too soon, at only 77 she had so much to live for, for Dad, for all of us, and her beloved grandchildren who she took delight in and doted on so much."

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Judy’s life. Mrs Rock’s grandchildren Mia and Rosie brought lavender, a flower of calm and beauty, which represented Judy’s way of life.

A picture of Spain was also brought forward to remember the couple’s many happy holidays there.

Rueben brought forward a picture of Judy with her son Joseph, who sadly died at the age of 25. Noah brought a picture of Judy’s parents to the altar to symbolise her “idyllic” family life.

Both Mr and Mrs Rock contracted Covid-19 in March. Dickie (85) was very unwell and said he was suffering from flu-like symptoms, but he was able to recover at home.

However, Judy required hospital treatment and was eventually taken into the intensive care unit.