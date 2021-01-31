Mum of miracle baby hails Irish breast milk bank

A MOTHER of four has urged support for Ireland's Milk Bank after donated mother's milk helped critically support her miracle baby who was born at just 29 weeks and weighed only 460g (1lb).

Rebecca Fahy from Mayo paid an emotional tribute to the skilled doctors and nurses at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at Holles Street in Dublin and the Fermanagh-based Milk Bank for their incredible support of her tiny daughter, Roisín.

The Castlebar mother was rushed to NMH in early November from Mayo Maternity Hospital amid indications baby Roisín would be born prematurely.

"I was admitted to Holles Street (NMH) three weeks before the birth and Roisín was delivered on November 23," she said.

Roisín was delivered at just 29 weeks - and weighed only 460g, less than a small package of butter.

The baby was so small she could fit in the palm of an adult's hand.

Because the tiny infant's gut wasn't fully developed, she couldn't feed on formula milk.

She relied entirely on mother's milk but eventually this had to be supplemented.

Donor milk was supplied from the Milk Bank operated at Irvinestown in Fermanagh by Western Health and the Social Care Trust.

Roisín thrived and stunned doctors and nurses with her growth.

On January 23 Roisín was well enough to be transferred to Mayo General Hospital to be closer to her family who had three months of gruelling round trips from Castlebar to Dublin three times each week.

Roisín is now 1.7kg in weight and is responding very well to care.

"She is absolutely gorgeous," her mother said.

Rebecca hopes that the little girl will soon be able to make her long-delayed first trip home to spend time with her adoring siblings.

"We are so grateful to the doctors and nurses at NMH for all they have done for Roisín - they are absolutely incredible. We are also very grateful for all the support from the Milk Bank. I didn't even know it existed before Roisín was born but it was a critical support for her.

"I think it is very important that such services are supported in the times we find ourselves in."

