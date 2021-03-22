Mum of boy (7) with autism wants HSE to allow him to access support services outside his catchment area

The High Court has given leave to the mother of a seven-year-old boy who has autism to challenge the HSE's refusal to consider putting him on a waiting list outside his own catchment area for support services.

She claims the HSE should not confine its considerations to available places for such services to his locality as she is prepared to travel with him to another catchment area where services may be more readily available.

There is a big disparity between waiting times in various HSE areas with some people having to wait years while others wait months, the court heard.

In her action, the mother says in February last year the HSE provided an assessment of her son's needs which did not set out clearly when he would receive those services.

A liaison officer has determined he needs speech and language and occupational therapy as well as psychology and educational supports.

She and her husband complained and earlier this month a complaints officer issued a second service statement which did not address the issues and outlined an even greater delay in getting the services.

They were told services would commence in October 2022 but even that was only an "aspirational date and there is no guarantee that the services will actually commence then", she says.

The mother says it would be very easy for her to travel to another catchment area in less than an hour.

She says it is "particularly upsetting that other areas have much shorter waiting lists" while it appears there was no possibility of her son being considered by a service provider with shorter lists.

She says without professional help her son will never reach his full potential . She and her husband are "desperate for professional help for our son before things become even worse for him".

She seeks an order from the court quashing the complaints officer's decision of earlier this month and remitting the matter back to that officer for a decision in which reasons are given.

She also seeks a declaration, under the Disability Act 2005, that HSE complaints/liaison officers are not constrained from considering the practicability of a service being provided merely by reference to a person's address.

On Monday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted Feichin McDonagh SC, for the mother, leave to bring the challenge following a one-side only represented application.

The case returns in June.





Online Editors