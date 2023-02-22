Multiple injuries in Carlow crash as gardaí close road

One person has been airlifted to hospital and three people are injured following a serious two-vehicle collision in Co Carlow this evening.

The crash occurred on the N80 just north of the Fighting Cocks pub at around 4.30pm.

Multiple garda vehicles and ambulances attended the scene and the section of road between junction Five of the M9 and Ballon is currently closed.

It is expected to remain closed overnight and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

A Garda spokesperson said: “As the incident is ongoing, no further details are available”.

More to follow.