Multiple family members ‘being treated together’ in hospital with Covid-19

There are now cases where multiple members of the same family are ending up in hospital with Covid-19 amid warnings the crisis in wards and intensive care units looks set to last for weeks.

HSE chief Paul Reid has said the huge pressure on hospitals remains “volatile” and admissions are continuing to rise at a “concerning pace.”

Mr Reid said that hospital staff are working around the clock and in all senses are in “a race against time to save lives in all our hospitals.”

He described how “multiple members of one family are being treated together” in hospitals.

There are 1,792 patients with the virus in hospital today and 169 severely ill in intensive care.

“Staff are reporting it is continuing to heat up,” he warned.

Hospitals have had to continue to expand intensive care facilities to accommodate the dangerous surge with 302 intensive care beds now in operation out of a possible limit of 350.

He said hospitals have a good supply of ventilators across the system and have good levels of oxygen.

A significant number of patients are picking up the virus in hospital.

HSE clinical officer Dr Colm Henry also told a HSE briefing today there is major worry about the ongoing level of infection and hospitalisations among people over 65.

However, unlike the first wave there are higher numbers of people in their 40s and 50s needing to be hospitalised and far more people who have got Covid-19 “are far more sick “ this time.

Admissions have spiralled 80pc in just a week.

Mr Reid said “it is continuing to get worse” and for every one patient in intensive care there is another having to get advanced respiratory support including high flow oxygen in wards.

There are 31 free intensive care beds and 532 ward beds available today.

At the same time doctors are worried about a fall in people over-75 coming to hospital for non-Covid illnesses and the appeal to them is to continue to seek medical help.

Although the numbers of people diagnosed with the virus is falling, the peak in hospital admissions may not be seen for another 10 days.

But because of the actions of the public it will be possible to “slowly pull this back.”

Long term care homes, most of which are nursing homes, are also suffering around 142 open outbreaks and 29 are deemed a significant risk, up from fifteen last week.

Dr Henry said the virus is still very active in the community and more people will get the infection and die.

Meanwhile, the briefing was told that 77,303 people have now received the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these 69,378 are frontline healthcare workers and 7,925 are over 65s in long term care facilities.

So far 152,100 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine has been delivered and another 3,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine are here.

The vaccine is the “key striker” needed to win the game, said Mr Reid.

It also emerged that the list setting out the stages at which each priority group will be offered the vaccine may have to be changed in light of the third wave.

Talks are still underway on the possible locations of mass vaccination centres which will be needed when it is rolled out to the wider population.

However, there are also plans set up local and regional centres.

More use of private hospitals is now to be triggered for patients with non-Covid urgent care needs. Currently 126 beds are being used in private hospitals for public patients.

Staff absences are running more than 7,000 across the health system due to Covid infection or being a close contact.

Asked if people should book their holidays on the strength of hopes that large numbers of the population will be vaccinated by summer Mr Reid said he could not give any guarantees about the predictability of supplies.

Dr Henry said a “month is a short time” in this pandemic and it is likely there will be more new strains on foot of the UK more infectious strain.

As the number of people infected with the virus continues to fall it is expected the HSE will decide soon on whether it can return to offering tests to all close contacts.

Details on vaccinations, recording who got the vaccine and when, are still a pen and paper exercise in nursing homes and this will continue.

The data is sent to the HSE and then entered into its computer system.

