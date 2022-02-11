Mullingar couple get engaged live on Late Late Show Valentine’s Special

A Mullingar couple have gotten engaged live on this year’s Late Late Show Valentine’s Special.

The special, which was back tonight after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, started in emphatic fashion when Ryan Tubridy invited Ray and his girlfriend Claire to join him on stage.

The couple who are also business partners have been together for three years and met in a local.

Teeing up Ray for the big moment, Ryan Tubridy said “do you want to say something before you go?” and with the cheers rising from the studio audience, Ray proposed.

"Claire, sweetheart, ever since the first day I met you I’ve know I’ve loved you. You’re the best mother, you’re the best girlfriend a guy could ever have and I adore you so much, love you to bits.

"You’ve seen me at my weakest and you stood by me and we’ve done so much together and I want to do so much more together with you. So, Claire tonight I’ll ask you to be my wife. Will you marry me?”

After saying yes Claire and Ray were joined on stage by some of their close friends.

"This is so, so great,” one of their male friends said.

"This is couple is unbelievable. They ooze happiness and warmth and they make it effortless. Ray is such a great guy and Claire is a beautiful lady but they compliment each other so well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the couples’ friend Jen said: “ I’m just so delighted for you guys and you look fantastic tonight.”

"You’re such a beautiful couple and there’s just so many happy years to come.”

