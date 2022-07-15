‘Mulcahy at 70’ – Artist Michael Mulcahy says ‘spreading joy and colour’ fuels his creativity and drive

Kildare Street’s Taylor Galleries was a hive of activity yesterday evening for a private viewing of artist Michael Mulcahy’s latest exhibition, ‘Mulcahy at 70’, which was specially organised for President Michael D Higgins.

Word of the event must have spread among the art community however, as at least two dozen excited visitors streamed in to marvel at the Cork born painter’s latest collection.

Mulcahy, known affectionately as “Mick” to those closest to him, has been friends with President Higgins for many years and illustrated two books of poetry which the President published.

Regarded as one of Ireland’s great contemporary artists, “Mick” Mulcahy’s latest 33 painting collection includes works which range in size from 15cm X 15cm to an 8 X 12ft masterpiece. While each painting beams with his signature use of vibrant colour, which Mulcahy embodied in a bright purple suit and yellow, paint spattered Croc sandals.

Mulcahy’s partner of 10 years Vera Whelan said “he works every day” and the painter explained what drives his seemingly inexhaustible work ethic.

“The celebration of life. It’s as simple as that and to spread joy and colour. So many people are stuck in a mundane reality,” he said.

“Anybody can paint. My father, for example, he started painting when he was 80. I says daddy, ‘you love the sea and the sky’. He said, ‘what am I going to paint?’. I said, ‘you only paint what you love’ and we’d go and sit in a ditch and see the sky and he’d paint it in his own way and the pleasure he got from that and the pleasure of giving paintings to his friends.

“Anybody can paint. We’re not all going to be Picasso, but it’s your personal touch. It’s just about having the confidence to go and do it.”

Mulcahy has travelled the world extensively, including spending a year in a Buddhist monastery in 1989, and these experiences influence his work to this day according to President Higgins.

“It has all the technical achievement that he has plus a whole new spiritual insight. There’s so much in it in terms of the life journey that Michael has been [on],” he said.

“There’s an originality in it. There are all the risks taken in it. There are personal risks that are out of the of the ordinary as an artist. The work will be among the most remembered work, defining. Some of us will see an evocation of images from previous work but what you have is a first-class artist’s finish in relation to line and transition between the images.”

A chance encounter with then Irish Ambassador to South Korea Richard Ryan led to Mulcahy spending a year in a Buddhist monastery there, where he studied under the Monk painter Suan Sunim.

Mr Ryan said some of the pieces in ‘Mulcahy at 70’ has “echoes” of his time in east Asia.

“He is always looking for spiritual inspiration and I think South Korea played a large part in that,” he said.

“I think this exhibition is almost a lazareth resurgence. It’s fantastic, this exhibition brings a whole vitality to what are his central and personal characteristics; a very strong use of colours that shouldn’t match but magically with him that work perfectly, shapes and structures and then coming through is a deep spiritualism. You couldn’t say what religion it is but they’re deeply spiritual.

“All together, I think those components bring an absolutely magical vision of the painter back to us.”

Mr Mulcahy spends most of his time at his workshop near Wexford town, which was built in a converted, 300-year-old barn.

That’s according to his partner Vera who said the surrounding countryside is a source of endless inspiration to them both.

When asked by someone from the crowd what his favourite piece is, Mr Mulcahy responded: “The next one.” Ms Whelan said this answer sums up his personality and principles.

“He never picks one style that sells for the market, he feels that would be selling out his creativity. He likes the freedom of doing whatever comes up from the source of creativity within him.

“So, he’s always anticipating his next painting.”

She added: He’s totally loyal, totally true to the real source of creativity within him. I’m really proud of him.”

Mulcahy was also “deeply honoured” by Mr Higgins’ presence and said he is currently writing poetry and joked: “I hope he will do a couple of drawings for me.”

Aged 70 and with no intention of slowing down, Mulcahy said the public can expect to see ‘Mulcahy at 80’ ten years from now, “and 90 and 100”.

