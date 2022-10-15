Mourners told Creeslough victims Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna (5) were ‘always together’

The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal are carried into St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral mass. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022.

Father and daughter Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) were “always together” and formed part of a “loving family unit”, mourners at their funeral were told.

A huge crowd gathered for the joint-service – at St Michael’s church in Creeslough – this morning, which was the final of eight funerals held this week for the 10 victims who died in the explosion which destroyed the local shop.

Mr Garwe and little Shauna were driven to the shop by family friend Hugh Kelly (59), who also lost his life in the explosion. The trio made the trip with the best of intentions, with Shauna and Robert hoping to buy a birthday cake for Shauna’s mother Áine.

Shauna was the youngest person to die in the tragedy and she had just started primary school, while her dad, originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction. Their funeral was delayed to allow time for Mr Garwe’s family members to travel from Zimbabwe.

At this morning’s service, pictures of Robert and Shauna with family and friends were placed on their coffins.

Before the funeral mass began, President Michael D Higgins offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Fr John Joe Duffy spoke as symbols of Robert and Shauna’s lives were brought to the alter.

They included a scooter, a catapult for their “hunting together”, Mr Garwe’s hat “which he wore at all times” and Shauna’s unicorn teddy. Edenmore Creche, in Dublin, which Shauna previously attended, also brought forward a floral tribute and a “little book of photographs”.

Referring to the scooter, Fr Duffy said: "I'm not sure who could go fastest on the scooter, but I know on feet, Shauna could outrun her dad, be it at the school gate, be it on the road where I so often saw them and met them, or be it in the shop where she helped to stack the shelves with the girls.”

Fr Duffy said that "both Robert and Shauna now are side-by-side just as they were side-by-side in the shop”.

Expand Close Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5)

Speaking about Shauna, Fr Duffy said she was so excited to start school that she would ask to play in there before the term began. He said she was a loving child, who always ran to comfort her classmates when there were upset.

“She was happiest in class when doing her art or her colouring. Only last week, Shauna took in some of her Daddy's drawings and she loved showing these to the class with such pride. Shauna spoke often of you her Mommy and her Daddy at school and her dog Kilo,” he added.

Fr Duffy said Robert Garwe was a man who liked to "keep fit”. He described him as a dedicated family man and big part of the local community.

“He just had that friendliness and keeping fit and keeping well was so important to him, and he had that beautiful love for little Shauna together with you Áine,” he said.

“We are feeling the pain of loss in a very profound and deep way here this morning, as we have done throughout the last week, and day.

“We are gathered here this morning once again, to say farewell to a father and his beloved and much loving, beautiful little girl.

“Áine we would love to be able to reach into your heart this morning to take away your pain. But with great love, there is great pain. So, it is understandable that there is so much pain this morning but they will remain with you, they will remain close to you, they will be with you,” he added.

A private cremation service will be held for Mr Garwe and Shauna later today.

On Friday, October 7, an explosion at the Appelgreen filling station in Creeslough, Co Donegal killed 10 people. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The 10 people who died were Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Hugh Kelly (59), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), James O’Flaherty (48), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.