Motorists warned of reduced visibility as emergency services attend vehicle fire on M50

Paul Hyland

Emergency services are dealing with a car fire on the M50 at the junction 7, N4 turnoff.

Gardaí said traffic is building in the area and “visibility is reduced”. 

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution.

“Emergency Services are dealing with a car fire on the Junction 7 bridge over the M50, towards N4 Lucan,” a garda spokesperson said. 

"Traffic is building. Visibility is reduced on the M50 due to smoke from the fire. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and avoid the area where possible.”

