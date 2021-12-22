| 9.4°C Dublin

Motorists advised to avoid Dublin Airport after lorry collides with a number of vehicles

Eoghan Moloney

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Dublin Airport complex where possible after a lorry struck a number of vehicles outside Terminal One this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that occurred around 7:20pm when the lorry struck a number of vehicles outside Terminal One and on the departure road of Dublin Airport.

Gardaí are treating this incident as a medical emergency and it’s understood that the driver of the lorry experienced a medical trauma.

A number of cars were damaged and it is understood that a number of persons received minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Dublin Airport complex where possible due to road closures as Gardaí conduct a technical examination of the scene.

