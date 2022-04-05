Motoring group warns level of uninsured driving in Ireland is ‘problematic’

A motoring group has warned the level of uninsured driving in Ireland is “problematic” as the number of uninsured cars nationally has surpassed 174,000.

A new analysis conducted by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has revealed the number of uninsured private vehicles in Ireland reached 174,177 in 2021, an jump of more than 23,000 vehicles since 2018.

That represents 7.8pc of the 2.23 million private vehicles in the overall fleet in the Republic of Ireland.

In comparison there were 150,910 uninsured private vehicles that were on the roads in 2018 according to the analysis.

MIBI is calling on the Government to swiftly pass the Road Traffic and Road Bill, which will facilitate the further rollout of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

The system and the underlying Motor Third Party Liability insurance database, allows Gardaí to identify uninsured vehicles simply by scanning their licence plate.

Although it is currently operating in a limited capacity, according to figures provided by An Garda Síochána the system has identified 128 uninsured vehicles per day on average.

Vehicles operating on Irish roads are legally required to hold valid motor insurance and the penalties for vehicles found without valid insurance include Gardaí seizing the vehicle on the spot, as well as other significant penalties such as an automatic court appearance, five penalty points and a substantial fine.

Speaking about the level of uninsured driving in Ireland, Chief Executive of MIBI David Fitzgerald said the analysis shows that the number of uninsured vehicles is growing and it “needs to be stopped”.

"Uninsured driving is against the law and it also makes our roads more dangerous. Yet, one in every 13 private vehicles on our roads are currently being operated without insurance,” he said.

“If we are going to address this problem in the short term, the Government has to swiftly implement the Road Traffic and Roads Bill, which is currently before the Oireachtas. This legislation will further enhance and empower the ANPR system, which allows An Garda Síochána to identify uninsured vehicles simply by scanning their number plate.

"This system is proven to work, as illustrated by the 128 uninsured vehicles which are being identified by the Gardaí on a daily basis. This number is likely to grow significantly once the system is fully operational, but for that to happen the necessary legislation needs to be enacted.

“Simplifying the process of identifying uninsured drivers is the best tool we have to reduce the number of uninsured drivers. That is why it is so important this legislation is given the priority it deserves."

“The current levels of uninsured driving should be a concern for all those who are using Irish roads. We all want Irish roads to be as safe as possible. This Bill and its implications will advance that objective, which is why we need to see it signed into law at the earliest possible opportunity,” he added.