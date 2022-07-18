Motorcyclists to escort M50 crash victim on his final journey home

Gardaí at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M50 northbound on Friday June 3, 2022. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

An unofficial escort will take place in Dublin city centre tomorrow for a motorcyclist who tragically lost his life in an road traffic collision on the M50 last month.

Paul Ingram (59) and his friend Brian McFarlane (63) were on holiday from England when they were killed during rush hour traffic on the afternoon of Friday June 3.

Mr Ingram, a widower from Northampton and Mr McFarlane, with an address in the Oxford village of Sutton Courtenay, were on Harley Davison motorbikes when it is understood they accidentally collided with each other and fell on to the road.

The driver of a truck travelling behind them was unable to avoid them and was in collision with them.

Dubliner Mark Byrne (47) passed by the crash site that afternoon and said he felt “so bad” for both victims and wanted to do something to “remember them” and to “support their families”.

Mr Byrne, who works as a truck driver, has been riding motorbikes all his life and reached out to the biking community online to organise a motorcycle escort to accompany Mr Ingram’s remains on his final journey as his remains are flown home from Dublin Airport tomorrow afternoon.

Several years ago one of Mr Byrne’s bikes was stolen and he posted a picture of it on Facebook. Mark said reaction and support he received from members of the biking community at the time was “unbelievable” and he knew he would get the “same response” when he announced the plans for tomorrow’s escort.

"The biking community is very small and all the bikers stick together in Ireland and all over the world. They’d never see you stuck at the side of the road. I had driven by the scene shortly after the accident and it touched me really and I said could I do something nice for them people,” he said.

"Then the idea of the escort came up and I proceeded with it and got the go ahead from the guards and the family backed it as well. I just put it up on Facebook to say it was going ahead and everyone liked it basically and volunteered.

"I’ve been through pain myself, so I know what it’s like to be hurting and that’s why I wanted to do something for the biker lads. I’m a passionate biker myself and I’d like something like this to be done for me if anything ever happened.”

The Clondalkin native has been in contact with local gardaí and members of the emergency services ahead of tomorrow’s event.

Paul Ingram’s remains will be taken from Fanagan’s funeral home, on Aungier Street, at 2.15pm tomorrow and brought to Dublin Airport. Mr Ingram’s body will be then be transported to his hometown of Northampton. His friend Brian McFarlane’s funeral arrangements have not been officially announced.

“We’re going to go in and meet at Aungier Street at 2.15pm and make arrangements with the funeral home for which route we’re going to take,” Mr Byrne added.

"And then we’re going to do a guard of honour with a load of motorbikes.”