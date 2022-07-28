Motorcyclists (20s) dies in early morning collision in Dublin

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred in Rathmines shortly after 2am.

"Gardaí received reports of a seriously injured male motorcyclist on St Clare's Avenue, Rathmines. St Clare's Avenue is located between Grosvenor Square and Leinster Park. The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the city morgue where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The scene was subsequently preserved and forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination. The area is now open to the public.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the vicinity of St Clare's Avenue, Grosvenor Square or Leinster Park between 11.30pm on Wednesday July 27 and 2.15am on Thursday July 28 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.