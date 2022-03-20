A male motorcyclist (40s) has died in crash in which his vehicle collided with a car in Co Monaghan yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the Old Armagh Road outside Monaghan town on Saturday, 19th March.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a car and motorbike, occurred at approximately 4.50pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene from paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Monaghan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. There were no other injuries reported.

The road where the collision occurred remains closed this morning to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Monaghan Garda Station 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.