A man has died in a motorcycle crash in Co Limerick.

The 26-year-old man collided with a wall and a metal fence at O'Malley Park, Southhill in Limerick at around 1pm today.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will take place.

The scene is currently preserved, and forensic collision investigators are conducting their investigation at this time. The road is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.