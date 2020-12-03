Motor insurers called on to cut premiums as claims collapse

MOTOR insurers have saved millions of euro this year due to a collapse in claims being made to them for accidents.

This has led to calls for a big cut in premiums.

A new analysis estimates that close to €300m less in payouts will have to be made by the insurers.

Paris-based comparison site HelloSafe estimates that car claims across the country are down 35pc this year compared with last year, prompting calls for cuts in premiums.

The pandemic has seen a dramatic drop in car journeys and fewer accidents. Courts have been heavily disrupted by the pandemic, which has led to fewer litigated settlements.

HelloSafe, which has a large price comparison operation the UK, said it has estimated the fall in claims based recently published Central Bank data and information from insurers that have operations in both Britain and Ireland.

It is considering launching an insurance price comparison operation here.

It estimates that €287m is to be saved by the car insurance industry in the Ireland over 2020.

This works out at an overall decline of 35pc in motor claims across the country in comparison with last year.

In Dublin, the claims decrease is estimated at 49pc, leading to a saving for insurers of €110m.

But large falls in claims have also been experienced in Galway, Cork and Limerick, some of the most populous areas in the State.

Kildare, Offaly and Laois, which were put under local lockdowns before the whole country, also appear to have high decrease rates in car-related claims over 2020 in comparison with 2019.

Chief executive of HelloSafe Antoine Fruchard said this should lead to a drop in the cost of premiums.

“It is likely that customers will question why they continued to pay such high insurance premiums while they weren’t able to drive.

He said competition between insurers will increase in the coming months.

“That means customers should see a slight drop in car insurance premiums – which would be fair given the economic crisis which may catch Ireland in the post-Covid.”

Earlier this month the Central Bank said motor insurers in this market collectively made profits of €142m in 2019, which was up from €130m in the previous year.

Central Bank statisticians said the cost of the average motor premium is now €653, a rise of 35pc over the past 10 years.

Over the same period the cost of claims per policy has fallen by 9pc.

The HelloSafe estimates of a dramatic fall in claims are in line with other expert views.

The head of one of the largest insurance brokerages in the State, Jonathan Hehir of Insuremycars.ie said claims volumes were way down.

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform said the pandemic has collapsed all economic and social activity, which has in turn has reduced the risk associated with motoring.

“So we would expect that the cost of motor insurance would have dropped dramatically this year and would be expected to stay down.”

