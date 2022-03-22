Mother who survived head-on car crash calls for assessments for drivers suffering psychosis

Maeve Kelly and her teenage daughter Abbie were left with lifelong physical and mental scars after a head-on collision in Co Roscommon in March 2016.

The driver, who was suffering from severe psychosis, switched off his vehicle's lights and swerved to the other side of the road, crashing head-on into their car.

The driver of the other car was killed in the collision.

Maeve has since been calling for legislation to be passed that will grant powers to temporarily remove a driving licence from someone if they are having a psychotic episode.

“He overtook a line of traffic and drove straight into me. Just before impact, his lights went out. I put my hand on my daughter’s knee and I said: ‘We have nowhere to go".

"And that was it.

“He had been diagnosed with a severe mental illness.

“I woke up weeks later in the hospital and it was only then I learned the extent of my injuries; they were catastrophic,” Maeve said.

She had broken both of her legs, numerous other bones and suffered a bleed on the brain.

“Everything that you know is fragmented. It’s only at that point that the grieving process starts when you realise that your identity is gone”.

Maeve, along with members of An Garda Síochána and Ambulance services attended a laying of flowers at the site of the crash on March 20 of this year to mark the anniversary of the crash and raise awareness of the issue.

Maeve said she hoped that laying the flowers at the memorial would grant her a sense of freedom.

She has also called for a review and “tightening of the legislation” around people with severe mental illness and their access to “what I now know can be a lethal weapon”.

“I think their cognitive ability to drive should be assessed on a regular basis because getting behind the wheel can pose a risk to not only themselves but to others too,” Maeve said.

