10/05/2022 Gardai and Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos

Gardai and Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos

Gardai at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 50s was killed in a frenzied knife attack at her home in Ballymun Co Dublin.

It is understood that the local woman, who was the mother of two children, was stabbed around a dozen times at the property, suffering catastrophic injuries.

The woman's remains were discovered after gardaí and the emergency services called to the house in Sandyhill Gardens just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

A full scale murder investigation has now been launched as gardaí continue to appeal for information. No arrests have been made.

Expand Close Gardai at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardai at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos

The scene has been preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist to conduct a examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau will also carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Locals left reeling over the tragedy this afternoon described the victim as a “lovely, quiet” woman who was well known in the area.

Gardaí at Ballymun are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Expand Close Gardai and Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardai and Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos

A spokesman said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in a domestic residence in the Ballymun area where a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances.

"The investigation into this incident is at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.”