Mother launches bid to raise funds for exhumation of daughter drowned by father in Cork double tragedy

A YOUNG American woman whose Irish husband drowned their three year old daughter and then himself has set up a GoFundMe page to have her remains exhumed and transferred to the US for burial.

Rebecca Saunders said that eight years ago "in a fog of grief and shock" she permitted her daughter Clarissa to be buried "with the father she loved but who took her life from her."

The California native was 26 years old when her husband Martin McCarthy (50) drowned their daughter Clarissa (3) at Audley Cove in West Cork on March 5 2013.

Three days later father and daughter shared a single coffin at a Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church in Schull.

They were then buried in an adjacent graveyard.

Ms Saunders now wants to have the body of her daughter exhumed and returned to Texas where she now lives.

On her GoFundMe page for Clarissa’s Cause - which has a €42,000 ($50,000) target - she said she is cognisant of the hurdles she faces but needs to undo "this awful mistake" of burying Clarissa in Ireland.

She stressed that although she is unclear how long this process will take or how much it may cost she is "resolute" in having her daughter brought back to the US.

All funds not used in the process to exhume Clarissa will equally be donated to Edel House in Cork which supports victims of domestic violence and Cork University Maternity Hospital Neonatal Unit.

She said that when tragedy struck she initially believed that her husband had taken a snap, tragic decision.

However, subsequent information indicated that there was a degree of planning to his actions.

"I really can't say that I feel I will ever be able to forgive him. I feel like he used his daughter as a sword to stab me in the heart with. And I think that is very, very wrong," she said.

"Clarissa and her father died on a Tuesday and they were buried on a Friday. In that small space of time I had to decide what happened to this little girl who was my world.

"The first thought that struck me in the shock that I was in was that I didn't want her to be alone. At the time I didn't know just how planned out Martin had gone."

The young mother said if she had been given another week to process what happened she wouldn't have buried the pair together.

Cracks in the relationship between the couple began to emerge six months after their marriage in the summer of 2006. The pair met when she was a teenager and studying in Ireland - and there was a 24 year age difference involved.

Rebecca said her husband got into legal battles over land and became fixated on them.

She felt that family life was non-existent as her husband was "obsessed" with his legal issues and his work as a farmer, leaving her and Clarissa "forgotten about.”

They sought marriage counselling and she said she made every effort to turn their relationship around.

On the night of the tragedy Rebecca had arranged to meet someone to talk about accessing legal aid to end her marriage.

She told her husband she was going to dinner with a friend.

The pair had discussed the disintegration of their relationship and Rebecca had brought up the subject of divorce.

"I had told him (that she wanted a divorce) months before. I had told him if (he) still continued to pursue his legal cases that were still ongoing that I didn't want to raise Clarissa this way. I didn't want to be in a family with this kind of desperation over our heads.

"He would lock himself in the parlour for hours with his legal cases or he would be out working. He became extremely angry and bitter. It was really sad to see Clarissa have to witness her father withdraw into himself.”

Poignantly, Rebecca says that some of her happiest times with Clarissa were on the beach where she drowned.

"She loved that beach so much and that is where she spent her last moments. I think that when somebody goes through a trauma like I have been through your mind has to cope by either going through events again and again to make sense of them or trying to forget certain facets that your psyche feels you just can't handle."

Ms Saunders has now remarried and has two children. But she has never forgotten Clarissa.

"Some days are worse than others. Really accepting that it is never going to leave me. If it left me that would mean I would forget that little girl and that would be the worst thing."

An inquest into the deaths in 2014 heard from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster who said that both Mr McCarthy, who was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 204mgs per 100ml, and Clarissa had died from acute cardio respiratory failure due to drowning. She found no evidence of physical restraint.

Coroner for West Cork Frank O' Connell returned verdicts that both Mr McCarthy and Clarissa died from cardio-respiratory failure due to drowning and that in the case of Mr McCarthy it was self-inflicted while in the case of Clarissa, she was taken into the water, became unconscious and drowned.

Ms Saunders' family had clashed with friends of Mr McCarthy after they loudly objected to any suggestion in the inquest verdicts the farmer restrained or held his daughter in the sea.

One friend of Mr McCarthy effectively suggested Clarissa's death was an accident.

Two other friends insisted that pathology evidence did not support any verdict which indicated the father restrained his daughter.

Ms Saunders became so upset during the loud exchanges that she briefly fled the hearing.

Her family, visibly appalled by what was said, replied to Mr McCarthy's friends: "He killed her" and "If he were still alive he would be charged with murder."

Mr McCarthy had left a note in the milking parlour of his isolated farm at Audley Cove outside Ballydehob.

The note, in Mr McCarthy's handwriting, outlined his plans and included the phrase "gone to heaven."

The note was left in an envelope marked 'Rebecca'.

