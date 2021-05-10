Mother and daughter charged in relation to disturbance in Cork city

A mother and daughter have been charged in connection with a disturbance in Ravensdale in Mahon, Cork city yesterday evening.

Julia and Julianne McDonagh of Inchera Close in Mahon appeared before Cork District Court where they were each charged with possession of a knife at Jacob's Island in Cork City on May 9.

The pair were amongst nine people who were arrested in Mahon after a shot was fired yesterday evening.

Garda Rose Jennings gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in connection with Julia and Julianne McDonagh.

Sgt Pat Lyons said that gardai had no objection to bail once both women adhere to strict bail conditions.

Julia, who is the middle aged mother of Julianne who is in her 20s, has to reside at her residence in Mahon. She also has to abide by a curfew from 10pm to 8am daily and has been instructed to sign on three times a week at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

Julia McDonagh was also warned not to cross northwards of the River Lee unless she has to attend a medical appointment or for legal representation. She was also told to abstain from all intoxicants. Her daughter Julianne was also given the same bail conditions.

Solicitor for the mother and daughter, Shane Collins Daly, said his clients would have no difficulty in obeying those conditions.

He applied and was granted legal aid for Julia McDonagh as she is on a Widow’s Pension. Julianne also received free legal aid as she is in receipt of jobseekers allowance. Both women have to notify gardai of any change in their address.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the mother and daughter on bail until their next court appearance on June 14. The DPP's directions on the case are expected to be furnished on that occasion.