Mother and child hospitalised after tent fire in Cork

A MOTHER and child were taken to hospital for treatment of suspected smoke inhalation after a tent fire in Cork.

The incident occurred in Youghal in east Cork shortly before lunchtime today.

Youghal Gardaí, Youghal Fire Brigade and paramedics attended the incident near the front strand in the popular seaside resort.

As a precautionary measure, both the mother and child were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for assessment.

One source said the injuries involved are not life-threatening and are relatively minor.

The mother has suspected burn injuries while both are being assessed for the effects of smoke inhalation.

It is understood the alarm was raised when a man out walking spotted what he thought was smoke coming from the pitched tent.

The cause of the blaze is believed to have been accidental.

Youghal is hugely popular for both camping and caravan holidays.

